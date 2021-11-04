The weekend is looming. Here are a few events you may want to check out:
Friday
The Charleston Light Opera Guild finishes its run of “Little Women” at the Clay Center. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $25 and $30 and are available through the Clay Center box office, by calling 304-561-3570 or online at www.theclaycenter.org.
Saturday
Aliens, Bigfoot, Mothman and more will be discussed and explored at Wild & Weird Con at the Chief Logan State Park Convention Center. Doors open at 10 a.m. The event includes guest speakers, workshops and vendors. Tickets are $10, with children under 10 admitted free with an accompanying adult. For information, visit www.wildandweirdwv
.com.
The West Virginia Reptile Expo comes to West Virginia State University. Doors open at 10 a.m. The expo features a variety of exotic animal displays, as well as vendors. Admission is $5 for adults, with children under 10 free. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/WestVirginiaReptileExpo.
The Charleston Mac & Cheese Cook-Off returns to the Childhood Language Center, at 1313 Quarrier St. The competition chooses the best macaroni and cheese dish in Charleston and helps raise money for the language center’s work providing free speech and language therapy to West Virginia children. Along with samples, the event features activities for children and live entertainment, all beginning at 11 a.m. Tickets are $5 and $10 and can be ordered online at www.eventbrite.com. For information, visit www.facebook.com/wvcapitolmacncheese.
Lynyrd Skynyrd and Tesla brings their Big Wheels Keep on Turnin’ Tour to the Charleston Coliseum at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $65.50 and can be purchased by calling 800-745-3000 or visiting ticketmaster.com.
Sunday
Fox News television host Brian Kilmeade comes to the Charleston Coliseum at 3 p.m. for “Kilmeade Live: The President and The Freedom Fighter Tour.” Tickets start at $50. To order, call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.
Mountain Stage returns to the Culture Center Theater with The SteelDrivers, Pokey LaFarge, Stephanie Glier and Yasmin Williams. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $25. For more information, visit www.mountainstage.org.
Upcoming
Jurassic Quest comes to the Charleston Coliseum on Nov. 12; Bob Dylan performs at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium on Nov. 13; and the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra visits the Clay Center on Nov. 13.