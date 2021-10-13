The weekend is looming. Here are a few events you may want to check out:
Thursday
At long last, Jason Aldean returns to the Charleston Coliseum at 7:30 p.m. for his “Back in the Saddle” Tour, featuring HARDY, Lainey Wilson and Dee Jay Silver. Tickets start at $50.25. For more information, call 800-745-3000 or visit www.ticketmaster.com
Friday
Charleston Ballet opens company director Kim Pauley’s “Dracula: The Seduction” at 7:30 p.m. at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Tickets $25 for adults, and $20 for seniors and students. To purchase tickets, call 304-342-6541 or visit www.charlestonballet.com.
The West Virginia International Film Festival presents 1988 comedy "Beetlejuice" at 7:30 p.m. at Starlings Coffee and Provisions. Doors at 7 p.m. and tickets are $7. For information, visit WVIFF on Facebook.
The Alban Arts Center in St. Albans presents “Terry Pratchett’s The Wyrd Sisters” at 8 p.m. Based on the book by Pratchett, the show is rated PG for “double-entendres, stage fights and puns.” Tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for seniors and students. For information, visit www.albanartscenter.com
The Kanawha County Rock and Gem Club hosts a rock and gem show from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the South Charleston Community Center. Tickets are $3.50 for adults, with children 12 and under admitted free. For information, at www.kanawharockandgemclub.org.
The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will kick off its 2021-2022 season at 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center with a program featuring guest cellist Sterling Elliott and a new work by local composer Matt Jackfert. Face masks are required for all patrons 2 years and older. Tickets start at $13. For information, call 304-561-3570 or visit www.theclaycenter.org.
Sunday
Aaron Lewis and Stateliners come to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium for an 8 p.m. show. Lewis, a founding member of the rock band Staind, is currently on the country music charts with “Am I The Only One?” Tickets start at $25. For information, call 800-745-3000 or visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Upcoming
Foreigner rocks the Municipal Auditorium at 8 p.m. Tuesday; Black Violin brings its fusion of classical and hip-hop to the Clay Center at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday; For King & Country visits the Charleston Coliseum Oct. 23; HallowEast takes over Charleston's East End Oct. 28-31; and the Charleston Light Opera Guild stages its production of “Little Women” Oct. 29 at the Clay Center.
