The weekend is looming. Here are a few events you may want to check out:
Thursday
ArtWalk returns to downtown Charleston from 5-8 p.m. This free, self-guided walking tour of Charleston shops features regional art, crafts, performances and more.
The Marshall Artist Series kicks off its annual Fall International Film Festival at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington. The festival, which runs through Sunday, includes films from Norway, France, Saudi Arabia and more. Tickets start at $10, and festival passes are available. For information, call 304-696-6656 or visit www.marshall.edu.
Friday
The Alban Arts Center, in St. Albans, presents “Terry Pratchett’s The Wyrd Sisters” at 8 p.m. and again at 2 p.m. Saturday. Based on the book by Terry Pratchett, this show is rated PG for “double-entendres, stage fights and puns.” Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. The show will also be streamed online. For information, including streaming ticket prices, visit www.albanartscenter.com.
The West Virginia Division of Culture and History presents the 10th Annual West Virginia Marching Band Festival at Laidley Field in Charleston from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. This year’s festival features 40 bands competing from across the state. Tickets are $7. For information, visit www.wvculture.org.
The Grooves, Boos & BBQs Beer Fest comes to Bogey’s Driving Range, in Tornado, beginning at 2 p.m. The daylong event features performances by The Kind Thieves, Black Garlic and Audio Outlaws, as well as craft beer and food vendors. Tickets start at $15. For information, call 304-722-4653.
For King & Country comes to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium at 7 p.m. The show is part of the Grammy Award-winning duo’s fall “Relate” tour. The show was originally scheduled for the Charleston Coliseum. Tickets start at $20 and are available through Ticketmaster.
Guys Night Out returns to Oakes Field in South Charleston at 5:30 p.m. with “the greatest tailgating event south of the Blue Lot.” Tickets start at $75, and all proceeds go to benefit the YWCA Sojourner Shelter for homeless women and families. Organizers request attendees be fully vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 test. For information, visit www.guysnightoutcharleston.com
Upcoming
HallowEast takes over Charleston’s East End Oct. 28-31; the Charleston Light Opera Guild presents “Little Women” Oct. 29 at the Clay Center; and Lynyrd Skynyrd visits the Charleston Coliseum with Tesla on Nov. 6.