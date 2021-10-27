The weekend is looming. Here are a few events you may want to check out:
Thursday
HallowEast kicks off at The BARk from 5 to 7 p.m. with Howl-O-East, a canine costume party and Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association pet adoption event. Admission is free.
Friday
The Pumpkin House, located at 748 Beech St. in Kenova, opens to the public. The attraction will be available to view until around Nov. 5, with the main days for viewing being Oct. 29-30.
HallowEast’s Artmares art show comes to the Appalachian Power Park beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed by a showing of the midnight movie classic, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” at 8 p.m. The film is rated R for language, violence, sexual situations and some nudity. Admission is free.
The Charleston Light Opera Guild presents “Little Women” at the Clay Center beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Shows will also be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets start at $28.50 and can be purchased by visiting the Clay Center box office, calling 304-561-3570 or online at www.theclay center.org.
Trick-or-treat in Charleston takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Parents are asked by the city to accompany their children, if possible, and motorists are reminded to drive with extra care during those hours.
HallowEast concludes with the return of the “Costume Crawl,” starting at 7 p.m. Participating locations include The BARk, Tricky Fish, The Empty Glass, The Red Carpet and the Lee Street Lounge.
Registration begins at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $25 and include a collectible T-shirt, one beer pour at the crawler tent, a can coozie, access to drink specials and entry into the Instagram challenge. For information, visit www.cwvmainstreets.org.
Sunday
Family Fall Fest comes to Hale Street, in Charleston, beginning at noon. The entire street will be shut down for vendors, crafters, food trucks and activities for children. The event is free.
Upcoming
Capitol Markets hosts a Mac n’ Cheese Cook-Off Nov. 6 at the Capitol Market; Mountain Stage returns Nov. 7 with The Steeldrivers, Pokey LaFarge and more at the Culture Center Theater; the West Virginia International Film Festival presents “The Goonies,” Nov. 12 at Starling’s Coffee and Provisions.
Bill Lynch covers entertainment. He can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com. Follow @lostHwys on Twitter and @billiscap on Instagram.