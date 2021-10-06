The weekend is looming. Here are a few events you may want to check out:
Thursday
- The Charleston Boulevard Rod Run and Doo Wop rolls back onto Kanawha Boulevard, in Charleston, this week. The free car show is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. though Sunday morning. The event features hundreds of vintage, classic and collectible vehicles, plus vendors, concessions and nightly concerts. For information, visit www.charlestonwvcarshow.org.
- The West Virginia Pumpkin Festival returns to Cabell County to celebrate all things pumpkin. The festival, at at Pumpkin Park in Milton, includes arts, crafts, historical demonstrations and live entertainment, along with a giant pumpkin competition.
The festival opens at 9 a.m. daily. Tickets are $5 before noon Thursday and Friday, and $8 after noon. Tickets Saturday and Sunday are $10. For more information, visit www.wvpumpkinpark.com.
- Three Dog Night performs at 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center. Best known for hits like “Joy to the World,” “Mama Told Me [Not To Come]” and “Shambala,” the band has been active since the mid-1960s.
Tickets start at $42.50. For information, call 304-561-3570 or visit www.theclaycenter.org.
Friday
- The city becomes a work of art beginning this weekend with FestivFALL. The annual fall arts and music festival will include The Harvest Art Fair, a Carriage Leaf Trail Walk and a performance with the West Virginia Dance Company. Details, including a complete schedule, can be found at www.festivallcharleston.com.
- The Tsubasacon Anime and Gaming Convention comes to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center through Sunday. The weekend includes games, guest panels and appearances by voice artists like Dani Chambers, Carey Means and Mallorie Rodak.
The convention is open from noon to midnight Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $30 for Friday, $35 for Saturday and $20 for Sunday. A weekend badge is available for $50. For information, visit www.tsubasacon.org.
- Comedian Bert Kreischer performs at 7 p.m. at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Tickets start at $39.75. For details, visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Saturday
- The annual East End Yard Sale begins at 8 a.m. and wraps up around noon. Admission is free.
- Foam at the Dome, Charleston’s biggest beer festival, opens at 3 p.m. to the general public at the intersection of Washington Street East and Elizabeth Street. Tickets start at $40, or $50 for early access. For information, visit www.cwvmainstreets.org.
Sunday
- Mountain Stage is back at the Culture Center Theater at 7 p.m. The show features Tommy Emmanuel with Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, Frank Vignola & Vinny Raniolo, Lera Lynn and Jack Broadbent. Tickets are $25. For information, visit www.mountainstage.org.
Upcoming
Country music star Jason Aldean performs at the Charleston Coliseum Oct. 14; the Alban Arts Center hosts Terry Pratchett’s “Wyrd Sisters” Oct. 15-17 and Oct. 22-24; the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra opens its season Oct. 16 at the Clay Center; Aaron Lewis and Stateliners performs Oct. 17 at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium.