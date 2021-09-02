Kickoff starts at 4 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum. The event features string bands, mine wars re-enactors, workshops and interactive exhibits.
The concert is sold out, but will be streamed live. For more information, visit blair100.com
The 4848 Festival kicks off with three days of music at Snowshoe Mountain Resort in Pocahontas County. The weekend includes performances by the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Greensky Bluegrass, Grace Potter and Galactic, among many others.
The music begins at 5 p.m. Friday and at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Single-day tickets for Friday and Saturday are $95 each, and $75 for Sunday. Three-day ticket packages start at $235.
Live on the Levee continues this week at Haddad Riverfront Park with The Voodoo Cats with The Velvet Brothers. Music begins at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Mountain Roots Community Theatre in Belle will open “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” in the Quincy Center. The show runs at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $12 and can be purchased by calling 681-264-0776 or visiting www.mountainrootstheatre.org. Patrons can save $3 by bringing a travel-sized personal hygiene product, which will go to WV Health Right.
The Alban Arts Center presents “Miss Dirt Turtle’s Garden Club” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Written by Danny Boyd with music and lyrics by Mountain Stage host Larry Groce, “Miss Dirt Turtle’s Garden Club” is about surviving adolescence in a tough neighborhood. Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets, call 304-721-8896 or visit www.albanartscenter.com.
Saturday
The 11th Huntington Music and Arts Festival returns to Ritter Park in Huntington. Saturday’s show includes performances by John R. Miller and the Engine Lights, Joslyn and The Sweet Compression, Shelem, Hello June and many more.
The music begins at noon. Tickets start at $20 and are available online at hmafestival.com.
Upcoming
Ribfest kicks off Sept. 9 at Shawnee Park in Dunbar; FOOTMAD celebrates 40 years on Sept. 11 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church; Mountain Stage returns to the Clay Center on Sept. 12 with Ani DiFranco, Dar Williams, Hayes Carll and more.