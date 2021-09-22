The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

oktoberfest2 (copy)
Volunteer Cathie Hoffman serves up a mug of beer to Alex Urban, of Sissonville, during OktoberWest in Charleston in 2019.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail file photo

The weekend is looming. Here are a few events you may want to check out:

Friday

  • Mountaineer Comic Con comes to Mylan Park, in Morgantown, beginning at 10 a.m. and runs through Sunday.

One of the state’s largest pop culture conventions, it will feature a variety of vendors, as well as appearances by actors from shows like “Smallville,” “The Walking Dead” and different actors from the Power Rangers franchise.

Tickets start at $25 for Friday only. Weekend passes are $65. For more information, visit www.mountaineercomiccon.com.

  • This week, Live on the Levee at Haddad Riverfront Park, in Charleston, features hard rockers Byzantine with 4 Ohm Mono and Let the Guilty Hang. The free show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

  • Ja Rule and Ashanti perform at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $59. For more information, call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.
  • OktoberWest returns to Charleston’s West Side with music, food trucks and a lot of beer. Entertainment includes Here Comes the Mummies, Tropidelic and Tangled Roots.

Gates open at 4 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults, $20 for non-drinkers and $10 for children. For information, visit charlestonmainstreets.org.

Monday

  • The Beach Boys come to the Clay Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $78.50. For information, call 304-561-3570 or visit theclaycenter.org.

Upcoming

The West Virginia Pumpkin Festival in Milton begins Oct. 7; comedian Bert Kreischer performs at the Charleston Coliseum Oct. 8; FestivFALL kicks off in Charleston on Oct. 8; and the West Virginia Symphony opens its 2021-2022 season Oct. 16.

Bill Lynch covers entertainment. He can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com. Follow @lostHwys on Twitter and @billiscap on Instagram.

