The weekend is looming. Here are a few events you may want to check out:
Friday
Mountaineer Comic Con comes to Mylan Park, in Morgantown, beginning at 10 a.m. and runs through Sunday.
One of the state’s largest pop culture conventions, it will feature a variety of vendors, as well as appearances by actors from shows like “Smallville,” “The Walking Dead” and different actors from the Power Rangers franchise.
Ja Rule and Ashanti perform at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $59. For more information, call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.
OktoberWest returns to Charleston’s West Side with music, food trucks and a lot of beer. Entertainment includes Here Comes the Mummies, Tropidelic and Tangled Roots.
Gates open at 4 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults, $20 for non-drinkers and $10 for children. For information, visit charlestonmainstreets.org.
Monday
The Beach Boys come to the Clay Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $78.50. For information, call 304-561-3570 or visit theclaycenter.org.
Upcoming
The West Virginia Pumpkin Festival in Milton begins Oct. 7; comedian Bert Kreischer performs at the Charleston Coliseum Oct. 8; FestivFALL kicks off in Charleston on Oct. 8; and the West Virginia Symphony opens its 2021-2022 season Oct. 16.
