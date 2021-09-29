The weekend is looming. Here are a few events you may want to check out:
Thursday
The Preston County Buckwheat Festival continues through Sunday with arts and crafts, live entertainment, a car show and lots of buckwheat cake dinners. For information, go to www.visitmountaineercountry.com.
Friday
The summer-long Live on the Levee free concert series at Haddad Riverfront Park closes out with "America’s Got Talent" winner Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. with openers The Heavy Hitters. The show starts at 6:30 p.m.
Children’s Theatre of Charleston presents “The NeverEnding Story” at the Charleston Coliseum Little Theater at 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. For information, visit www.ctog.org.
The Kanawha Valley Soap Box Derby Association presents the South Charleston Rally Race at Little Creek Park in South Charleston. The event runs from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 304-730-5301.
The Hurricane Harvest Festival takes place from noon to 6 p.m. at Hurricane City Park. The free festival includes live entertainment, a chili cook-off, a Sheetz donut eating contest and activities for the kids.
Rainbow Pride Festival Block Party will take place from 4-10 p.m. at the corner of Washington and Elizabeth streets. The free block party features live music, drag performers, the big gay dog show, speakers and more. For information, visit www.rainbowpridewv.org or find them on Facebook.
Sunday
St. John's Episcopal Church, at 1105 Quarrier St., will hold its annual free Blessing of the Animals service at 4 p.m. Masks required for pet owners, and animals should be kept on a leash or restraint. restraints requested for pets.
Mountain Stage returns to the Culture Center Theater with Bahamas, Sam Weber, Lilly Hiatt, Kishi Bashi and Curtis McMurtry. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $25. For information, visit www.mountainstage.org.
Upcoming
The West Virginia Pumpkin Festival in Milton begins Oct. 7; comedian Bert Kreischer performs at the Charleston Coliseum Oct. 8; FestivFALL begins Oct. 8; and the West Virginia Symphony opens its 2021-2022 season Oct. 16.
Bill Lynch covers entertainment. He can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com. Follow @lostHwys on Twitter and @billiscap on Instagram.