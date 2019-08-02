Things to do today: Aug. 2, 2019

Music
HYBRID SOUL PROJECT WITH KRISTA HUGHES BAND: 6:30 p.m. Free. Live on the Levee, Haddad Riverfront Park.
SOUTHERN COOKIN: 7 p.m. Cover $5. West Side Jamboree, 211 Tennessee Ave. Call 304-767-0084.
DIAMOND RIDGE BLUEGRASS BAND: 7:30 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors $12. Children 12 and under $5. Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, 6040 Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Call 304-743-5749.
PARDNERS AND FRANK CONN: 8 p.m. Adults $5. Children 12 and under free. Elk River Community Center, 1078 Main St., Elkview. Call 304-965-3722.
APPALACHIAN STRING BAND FESTIVAL: Gates open at 8 a.m., Camp Washington Carver at Clifftop. Features competitions, concerts and activities. Adults $15, senors and youth $10. Additional fees for camping. Visit wvculture.org.
Film
“SWORD OF TRUST”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. A pawnshop owner and employee team up with a couple trying to sell a sword that maybe proves the South won the Civil War. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
Stage
“SHREK THE MUSICAL”: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25. Based on the Oscar-winning animated film. Presented by Charleston Light Opera Guild. Charleston Coliseum Little Theater. Call 304-342-9312.
Etc.
FIRST FRIDAYS IN DOWNTOWN PRINCETON: 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Mercer Street Grassroots District, 500-1000 Mercer Street, Princeton.
FIRST FRIDAYS AFTER FIVE: 5 p.m. Free. Intersection of Washington Street (U.S. 60) and Jefferson Street (Rt. 219), Lewisburg.
LEWISBURG LITERARY FESTIVAL: 5 p.m. Free. Carnegie Hall, 105 Church St., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-7917 or visit www.carnegiehallwv.com.
BRAXTON COUNTY FAIR: Admission, $10, children 2 and under free. Holly Gray Park, Flatwoods. The Rhinestone Cowgirls Trick Horse Show, daily performances and Mason Dixon Boys chain saw carvers. Demolition Derby at 7 p.m. Visit info@braxtoncountyfairwv.com.