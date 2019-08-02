You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Things to do today: Aug. 2, 2019

Music

HYBRID SOUL PROJECT WITH KRISTA HUGHES BAND: 6:30 p.m. Free. Live on the Levee, Haddad Riverfront Park.

SOUTHERN COOKIN: 7 p.m. Cover $5. West Side Jamboree, 211 Tennessee Ave. Call 304-767-0084.

DIAMOND RIDGE BLUEGRASS BAND: 7:30 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors $12. Children 12 and under $5. Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, 6040 Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Call 304-743-5749.

PARDNERS AND FRANK CONN: 8 p.m. Adults $5. Children 12 and under free. Elk River Community Center, 1078 Main St., Elkview. Call 304-965-3722.

APPALACHIAN STRING BAND FESTIVAL: Gates open at 8 a.m., Camp Washington Carver at Clifftop. Features competitions, concerts and activities. Adults $15, senors and youth $10. Additional fees for camping. Visit wvculture.org.

Film

“SWORD OF TRUST”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. A pawnshop owner and employee team up with a couple trying to sell a sword that maybe proves the South won the Civil War. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.

Stage

“SHREK THE MUSICAL”: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25. Based on the Oscar-winning animated film. Presented by Charleston Light Opera Guild. Charleston Coliseum Little Theater. Call 304-342-9312.

Etc.

FIRST FRIDAYS IN DOWNTOWN PRINCETON: 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Mercer Street Grassroots District, 500-1000 Mercer Street, Princeton.

FIRST FRIDAYS AFTER FIVE: 5 p.m. Free. Intersection of Washington Street (U.S. 60) and Jefferson Street (Rt. 219), Lewisburg.

LEWISBURG LITERARY FESTIVAL: 5 p.m. Free. Carnegie Hall, 105 Church St., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-7917 or visit www.carnegiehallwv.com.

BRAXTON COUNTY FAIR: Admission, $10, children 2 and under free. Holly Gray Park, Flatwoods. The Rhinestone Cowgirls Trick Horse Show, daily performances and Mason Dixon Boys chain saw carvers. Demolition Derby at 7 p.m. Visit info@braxtoncountyfairwv.com.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, August 2, 2019

Cook, Phyllis - 1 p.m., Laurel City Freewill Baptist Church.
Ferrell, Dorcas - Noon, Calvary Baptist Church, Charleston.
Fisher, Lyle - 6 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Hylton, Charlotte - 1 p.m., Holestine Cemetery, Dartmont. 
Johnson, Ricky - 11 a.m., Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant. 
Moore, Betty - 11 a.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.
Simms, Belva - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Simpson Jr., Paul - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.
Smith, Betty - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.  
VanKirk, Jo - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Workman, Barbara - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.    