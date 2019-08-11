Things to do today: Aug. 11, 2019

Music
ROB MCNURLIN AND HIS COWBOY BAND WITH THE MODOCK ROUNDERS: 2 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors $12. Children 12 and under $5. Cabell County 4-H Camp, 6040 Booten Creed Road, Barboursville. Call 304-743-5749.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 5 p.m. Free. St. Timothys-In-Valley Church, 3434 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane. Call 304-562-9325.
“MOUNTAIN STAGE”: 7 p.m. Advance tickets $20. Day of the show $35. With Beth Nielsen Chapman, Carrie Newcomer, Erin Rae and more. Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E. Call 877-987-6487.
Stage
“SHREK THE MUSICAL”: 2 p.m. Tickets $25. Based on the Oscar-winning animated film. Presented by the Charleston Light Opera Guild. Charleston Coliseum Little Theater. Call 304-342-9312.
Fairs/festivals
STATE FAIR OF WEST VIRGINIA: 9 a.m., Gate admission: $11. State Fairgrounds in Fairlea, near Lewisburg. “America’s Got Talent” winner Darci Lynne brings music, comedy and ventriloquism at 7 p.m., Grandstand. Concert tickets are $24, $27 and $30. Info: 304-645-1090 or statefairofwv.com.
NITRO RIVERFEST: 5 to 10 p.m. Free. Nitro City Park Nitro. Finals of Riverfest Idol and performance by Stephanie Stacy and the Pennington Project. Carnival rides and food also featured.