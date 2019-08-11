Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Things to do today: Aug. 11, 2019

Music

ROB MCNURLIN AND HIS COWBOY BAND WITH THE MODOCK ROUNDERS: 2 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors $12. Children 12 and under $5. Cabell County 4-H Camp, 6040 Booten Creed Road, Barboursville. Call 304-743-5749.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: 5 p.m. Free. St. Timothys-In-Valley Church, 3434 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane. Call 304-562-9325.

“MOUNTAIN STAGE”: 7 p.m. Advance tickets $20. Day of the show $35. With Beth Nielsen Chapman, Carrie Newcomer, Erin Rae and more. Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E. Call 877-987-6487.

Stage

“SHREK THE MUSICAL”: 2 p.m. Tickets $25. Based on the Oscar-winning animated film. Presented by the Charleston Light Opera Guild. Charleston Coliseum Little Theater. Call 304-342-9312.

Fairs/festivals

STATE FAIR OF WEST VIRGINIA: 9 a.m., Gate admission: $11. State Fairgrounds in Fairlea, near Lewisburg. “America’s Got Talent” winner Darci Lynne brings music, comedy and ventriloquism at 7 p.m., Grandstand. Concert tickets are $24, $27 and $30. Info: 304-645-1090 or statefairofwv.com.

NITRO RIVERFEST: 5 to 10 p.m. Free. Nitro City Park Nitro. Finals of Riverfest Idol and performance by Stephanie Stacy and the Pennington Project. Carnival rides and food also featured.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, August 11, 2019

Hammond, Kenneth - Noon, Coonskin Family Center, Charleston.

Jarvis, Dale - 2 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Owens, Nyla - 3 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Russell, Wanda - 2 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.

Sigmon, Alice - 2 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Smarr, Paul - 1 p.m., Wilson-Smith Funeral Home, Clay.

Stump, Mattie - 2 p.m., Orma United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Walker, Betty - 2 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.