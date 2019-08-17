Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Things to do today: Aug. 17, 2019

Music

JAZZ & BLUES IN THE ‘VILLE: 12 p.m. Single day tickets $20. Full weekend $35. Collection of local and regional jazz and blue acts. Historic Fayette Theatre, 115 S. Court St., Fayetteville. Call 304-574-4655.

HUNTINGTON BLUES CHALLENGE: 1 p.m. Free. Live music and food vendors. Heritage Station, 210 11th St., Huntington.

GOSPEL SING: 6 p.m. Donations accepted. Featuring the Brightside Quartet and The Believers. Elk River Community Center, 1078 Main St., Elkview. Call 304-965-3722.

CHESTER WINKLER: 7 p.m. Adults $5. Children $3. Jerry Run Summer Theater, W.Va. 20, Cleveland, near Holly River State Park. Call 304-493-6574.

THE MADISON THREE WITH ALAN GRIFFITH: 7 p.m. Free. Bluegrass Kitchen, 1600 Washington St. E. Call 304-346-2871.

NO REGRETS BAND WITH BILL WYMER: 7 p.m. Cover $10. Marmet Recreation Center, 8500 MacCorkle Ave. Call 304-590-0238.

STEVE HIMES AND PHIL WASHINGTON: 7 p.m. Free. Olive Tree Cafe, 333 Second Ave. SW. South Charleston. Call 681-265-9158.

BLUE YONDER AND BANJOU NICKARU & THE WESTERN SCOOCHES: 7:30 p.m. Adults $10. Youth 17 and under free. Pocahontas County Opera House, 818 Third Ave., Marlinton. Call 304-646-9979 or visit www.pocahontasoperahouse.org.

BLACK GARLIC AND CURSES: 10 p.m. Cover $7. The Empty Glass, 410 Elizabeth St. Call 304-345-3914 or visit www.emptyglass.com.

Film

“SWORD OF TRUST”: 5 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. A pawnshop owner and employee team up with a couple trying to sell a sword that perhaps proves the South won the Civil War. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.

“GHOST FLEET”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. A group of activists risk their lives to find justice and freedom for enslaved fishermen in Indonesia. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.

Theater

AUDITIONS FOR “DARK OF THE MOON”: 2 p.m. Free. Directed by Robert Hutchens. A Witch Boy falls in love with a human. The play is a blend of folklore, fantasy and Appalachian culture, including musical numbers from mountain ballads and hymns. Some roles are non-singing, some are non-speaking. Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington.

Etc.

SUMMERFEST: 9 a.m. Free. Car show. Activities for kids, food and live entertainment. The Mound in South Charleston.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, August 17, 2018

Atkins, Hazelene - 2 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Brown, Carol - 2 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Erwin, Stephen - 1:30 p.m., Allen Funeral Home Chapel, Hurricane.

Foster, Brenda - 11 a.m., Jones Avenue First Church of God, Oak Hill.

Fox, Carl - 1 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.

Galbraith, Eric - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Griffith, Terry - 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Haaland, Robin - 11 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Jarrell, Herbert - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Jodon, Janet - 1 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

McMillion, Michael - 4 p.m., Broyles-Shrewsbury Funeral Home, Peterstown.

Oleson, Peggy - Noon, Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin.

Perry, Edith - 2 p.m., Unity of Kanawha Valley, Charleston.

Tonkin, Mary - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Vaughan, Lawrence - 2 p.m., Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Wikle, Daniel - 1 p.m., Lobban Funeral Home Chapel, Alderson.