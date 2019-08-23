Things to do today: Aug. 23, 2019

Music
HOT JAZZ JUMPERS WITH BLUE YONDER: 6:30 p.m. Free. Live on the Levee, Haddad Riverfront Park.
BRAVURA AND ENTHEOGEN: 7 p.m. Cover $8. The Blue Parrot, 14 Capitol St. Call 304-342-2583.
SOUTHERN COOKING AND STEVE MULLINS: 7 p.m. Adults $5. Children 12 and under free. Elk River Community Center, 1078 Main St., Elkview. Call 304-965-3722.
69 FINGERS AND BEGGARS CLAN: 9 p.m. Cover $10. Rock City Cake Company, 205 Capital St. Call 681-265-9154.
FRIENDLY FIRE WITH HURL BRICKBAT: 10 p.m. Cover $7. The Boulevard Tavern, 806 Kanawha Blvd. E. Call 681-265-9292 or visit www.blvdtavernwv.com.
TOFUJITSU WITH JOSH PANTRY AND STACEE LAWSON STANLEY: 10 p.m. Cover $7. The Empty Glass, 410 Elizabeth St. Call 304-345-3914 or visit www.emptyglass.com.
Film
“SWORD OF TRUST”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. A pawnshop owner and employee team up with a couple trying to sell a sword that may prove the South won the Civil War. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
Stage
“ROCK OF AGES” AUDITION: 6 p.m. Free. Audition for 1980s rock musical. Prepare short song and sheet music or CD to accompany. Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main St., St. Albans. Call 304-721-8896 or visit www.albanartscenter.com.
Etc.
2019 FLY IN FESTIVAL: 4 p.m. Tickets start at $30. Robert Newlon Airpark, 6090 Kyle Lane, Huntington.