Things to do today: Aug. 10, 2019

MusicBACKWOODS BOOGIE: 7 p.m. Adults $5. Children $3. Jerry Run Summer Theater, W.Va. 20, Cleveland, near Holly River State Park. Call 304-493-6574.
STEPHANIE AND THE MARK IV BAND: 7 p.m. Cover $10. Marmet Recreation Center, 8500 MacCorkle Ave. Call 304-590-0238.
FREDERICK’S TINY METHODIST HYMNAL: 7 p.m. Free. Bluegrass Kitchen, 1600 Washington St. E. Call 304-346-2871.
J.L. SCOTT AND NASH/MEMPHIS: 7 p.m. Cover $6. West Side Jamboree, 211 Tennessee Ave. Call 304-767-0084.
JOHN LILLY: 7:30 p.m. Free. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylorbooks.com.
DanceDANCE: 5 p.m. Cover $4. Music by No Regrets Band. Hansford Center, 500 Washington St., St. Albans. Call 304-722-4621.
FilmMYSTERY HORROR SCREENING: 7 p.m. Cover $5. Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre, 403 Neville St., Beckley. Call 304-763-7059.
“SWORD OF TRUST”: 5 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. A pawn shop owner and employee team up with a couple trying to sell a sword that may prove the South won the Civil War. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
“GHOST FLEET”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. A group of activists risk their lives to find justice and freedom for enslaved fishermen in Indonesia. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
Stage“NUNSENSE”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $10. Youth 17 and under free. Greenbrier Valley Theater production of musical. Pocahontas County Opera House, 818 Third Ave., Marlinton. Call 304-646-9979 or visit www.pocahontasoperahouse.org.
“SHREK THE MUSICAL”: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25. Based on the Oscar-winning animated film. Presented by the Charleston Light Opera Guild. Charleston Coliseum Little Theater. Call 304-342-9312.
Fairs/festivalsSTATE FAIR OF WEST VIRGINIA: 9 a.m., Gate admission: $11. State Fairgrounds in Fairlea, near Lewisburg. TobyMac with special guest Aaron Cole performs at 8 p.m. For information, visit statefair ofwv.com.
DOGFEST: 5:30 p.m. Free. Dog-friendly block party with dog contests, dog pools and more. Downtown, Charleston.
NITRO RIVERFEST: 5 to 10 p.m. Free. Nitro City Park Nitro. Several bands take the stage and carnival rides and food also featured.