Things to do today: Aug. 10, 2019

MusicBACKWOODS BOOGIE: 7 p.m. Adults $5. Children $3. Jerry Run Summer Theater, W.Va. 20, Cleveland, near Holly River State Park. Call 304-493-6574.

STEPHANIE AND THE MARK IV BAND: 7 p.m. Cover $10. Marmet Recreation Center, 8500 MacCorkle Ave. Call 304-590-0238.

FREDERICK’S TINY METHODIST HYMNAL: 7 p.m. Free. Bluegrass Kitchen, 1600 Washington St. E. Call 304-346-2871.

J.L. SCOTT AND NASH/MEMPHIS: 7 p.m. Cover $6. West Side Jamboree, 211 Tennessee Ave. Call 304-767-0084.

JOHN LILLY: 7:30 p.m. Free. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylorbooks.com.

DanceDANCE: 5 p.m. Cover $4. Music by No Regrets Band. Hansford Center, 500 Washington St., St. Albans. Call 304-722-4621.

FilmMYSTERY HORROR SCREENING: 7 p.m. Cover $5. Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre, 403 Neville St., Beckley. Call 304-763-7059.

“SWORD OF TRUST”: 5 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. A pawn shop owner and employee team up with a couple trying to sell a sword that may prove the South won the Civil War. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.

“GHOST FLEET”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. A group of activists risk their lives to find justice and freedom for enslaved fishermen in Indonesia. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.

Stage“NUNSENSE”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $10. Youth 17 and under free. Greenbrier Valley Theater production of musical. Pocahontas County Opera House, 818 Third Ave., Marlinton. Call 304-646-9979 or visit www.pocahontasoperahouse.org.

“SHREK THE MUSICAL”: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25. Based on the Oscar-winning animated film. Presented by the Charleston Light Opera Guild. Charleston Coliseum Little Theater. Call 304-342-9312.

Fairs/festivalsSTATE FAIR OF WEST VIRGINIA: 9 a.m., Gate admission: $11. State Fairgrounds in Fairlea, near Lewisburg. TobyMac with special guest Aaron Cole performs at 8 p.m. For information, visit statefair ofwv.com.

DOGFEST: 5:30 p.m. Free. Dog-friendly block party with dog contests, dog pools and more. Downtown, Charleston.

NITRO RIVERFEST: 5 to 10 p.m. Free. Nitro City Park Nitro. Several bands take the stage and carnival rides and food also featured.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, August 10, 2019

Aliff, Hilmer - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Bevins, Leslie - 11 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Burval, Clarice - 11 a.m., St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Charleston.

Campbell, Debra - Noon, First Baptist Church, Charleston.

Collins, LouAnna - 11 a.m., Cornerstone Family Fellowship Church, Whitman.

Cormican, Alexis - 11 a.m., Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Davis, Michael - 2 p.m., McGhee - Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.

Dunlap, Jackie - 6 p.m., Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Garrett, Nayola - 2 p.m., Victory Freewill Baptist Church, Mill Creek.

Guthrie, Eloise - 11 a.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Hairston, Stephen - 1 p.m., Grace Bible Church, Charleston.

Hall Jr., Dale - 10 a.m., Richwood Cemetery, Richwood.

Hartley, Jack - 3 p.m., Edgewood Country Club, Charleston.

Hughes, Edwin - 2 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.

Jones, Bertha - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.

Justice, Vivian - 1 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Kail, Lilian - 2 p.m., Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Miller, Robert - 6 p.m., Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Moore, Roylene - 4 p.m., Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Fellowship Hall, Spencer.

O'Dell, William - 3:30 p.m., Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.

Pettry Jr., Charles - 2 p.m., Lot 7, Magnolia Lane, Camp Lightfoot Road, Hinton.

Stephenson, Heaven - 2 p.m., Marmet Memorial Gardens, Marmet.

Stratton, Timothy - Noon, Maddox Swann Cemetery, West Hamlin.

Tomlinson, Doris - Noon, Red House United Brethren Independent Church, Red House.

Walker Jr., Robert - 3 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

White Jr., Artie - Noon, Eagle Central Baptist Church, Montgomery.