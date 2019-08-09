Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Things to do today: Aug. 9, 2019

MusicCHET LOWTHER: 6 p.m. Free. Barnyard BBQ, 211 New Goff Mountain Road, Cross Lanes. Call 681-417-2020.

7 BRIDGES — THE ULTIMATE EAGLES EXPERIENCE: 6:30 p.m. Free. Live on the Levee, Haddad Riverfront Park.

RUFF CUT COUNTRY: 7 p.m. Cover $5. West Side Jamboree, 211 Tennessee Ave. Call 304-767-0084.

MIKELE BUCK BAND WITH MCKENNA HOPE: 5 to 10 p.m. Free. Nitro Riverfest, Nitro City Park, Nitro. Carnival rides and food also featured.

NEIL CURRY: 7:30 p.m. Free. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylorbooks.com.

DIXIE HIGHWAY AND CINDY BIRD: 8 p.m. Adults $5. Children 12 and under free. Elk River Community Center, 1078 Main St., Elkview. Call 304-965-3722.

“SWORD OF TRUST”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. A pawn shop owner and employee team up with a couple trying to sell a sword that may prove the South won the Civil War. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.

Theater“SHREK THE MUSICAL”: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25. Based on the Oscar-winning animated film. Presented by the Charleston Light Opera Guild. Charleston Coliseum Little Theater. Call 304-342-9312.

Fairs/festivalsSTATE FAIR OF WEST VIRGINIA: 9 a.m. Gate admission: $11. State Fairgrounds in Fairlea, near Lewisburg. Cody Jinks performs at 8 p.m. For information, visit statefairofwv.com.

Etc.TAYLOR TALK WITH RAJIA HASSIB: 6 p.m. Free. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylor books.com.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, August 8, 2019

Ables, Zackery - 1 p.m., Simons - Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood.

Anderson, Vernon - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Bailes, Frances - 2 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.

Bailey, Clara - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Bawn, Billie - 10 a.m., Chapel at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Charleston.

Blevins, Kimberly - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor Chapel.

Casto, David - 1 p.m., Baptist Grove Cemetery, Leroy.

Erskine, Elizabeth - Noon, Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Frye, Angetta - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Griffith, Roxie - 12:30 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Hill, Charles - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Hubbard, Jerry - 1 p.m., Middle Creek Baptist Church, Bickmore.

Lanham III, George - 10 a.m., Donel C. Kinnard Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Dunbar.

McClanahan, Timothy - 1 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Sanders Jr., Ernest - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Smith, Joseph - 5 p.m., Central Community Tabernacle, Charleston.

Thompson, Noah - 2 p.m., Barker Cemetery, Mud River.

Toon, Eric - 6 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.