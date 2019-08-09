Things to do today: Aug. 9, 2019

MusicCHET LOWTHER: 6 p.m. Free. Barnyard BBQ, 211 New Goff Mountain Road, Cross Lanes. Call 681-417-2020.
7 BRIDGES — THE ULTIMATE EAGLES EXPERIENCE: 6:30 p.m. Free. Live on the Levee, Haddad Riverfront Park.
RUFF CUT COUNTRY: 7 p.m. Cover $5. West Side Jamboree, 211 Tennessee Ave. Call 304-767-0084.
MIKELE BUCK BAND WITH MCKENNA HOPE: 5 to 10 p.m. Free. Nitro Riverfest, Nitro City Park, Nitro. Carnival rides and food also featured.
NEIL CURRY: 7:30 p.m. Free. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylorbooks.com.
DIXIE HIGHWAY AND CINDY BIRD: 8 p.m. Adults $5. Children 12 and under free. Elk River Community Center, 1078 Main St., Elkview. Call 304-965-3722.
“SWORD OF TRUST”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. A pawn shop owner and employee team up with a couple trying to sell a sword that may prove the South won the Civil War. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
Theater“SHREK THE MUSICAL”: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25. Based on the Oscar-winning animated film. Presented by the Charleston Light Opera Guild. Charleston Coliseum Little Theater. Call 304-342-9312.
Fairs/festivalsSTATE FAIR OF WEST VIRGINIA: 9 a.m. Gate admission: $11. State Fairgrounds in Fairlea, near Lewisburg. Cody Jinks performs at 8 p.m. For information, visit statefairofwv.com.
Etc.TAYLOR TALK WITH RAJIA HASSIB: 6 p.m. Free. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylor books.com.