Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Things to do today: Aug. 31, 2019

Music

THE CANNON SODARO BAND: 7 p.m. Free. Bluegrass Kitchen, 1600 Washington St. E. Call 304-346-2871.

CROSSFIRE: 7 p.m. Cover $10. Marmet Recreation Center, 8500 MacCorkle Ave. Call 304-590-0238.

DANIEL LILLY AND MOUNTAINEERS: 7 p.m. Adults $7. Children $3. Jerry Run Summer Theater, W.Va. 20, Cleveland, near Holly River State Park. Call 304-493-6574.

FREDA COOPER AND MOUNTAIN GOLD BAND: 7 p.m. Cover $5. West Side Jamboree, 211 Tennessee Ave. Call 304-993-7693.

THE BLACK MOUNTAIN BLUEGRASS BOYS: 7:30 p.m. Adults $10. Youth 17 and under free. Pocahontas County Opera House, 818 Third Ave., Marlinton. Call 304-646-9979 or visit www.poca hontasoperahouse.org.

JULIE ADAMS AND STEVE HILL: 7:30 p.m. Free. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylorbooks.com.

SCHERRIE PAYNE & SUSAYE GREENE, FORMERLY OF THE SUPREMES: 8 p.m. Free. Part of the Oak Leaf Festival. Lively Family Amphitheater, Kelly Ave., Oak Hill.

Dance

“LIGHT THE NIGHT” DANCE AGAINST DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: 6 p.m. Advance tickets $15. At the door $20. Dance and music. Woman’s Club of Charleston, 1600 Virginia St. E., Charleston.

Film

“TOY STORY 4”: 3 and 7 p.m. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D Street, South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.

“SWORD OF TRUST”: 5 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. A pawnshop owner and employee team up with a couple trying to sell a sword that may proves the South won the Civil War. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.

“GHOST FLEET”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. A group of activists risk their lives to find justice and freedom for enslaved fishermen in Indonesia. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.

Etc.

41ST ANNUAL ITALIAN HERITAGE FESTIVAL: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free. West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival, 340 W. Main St., Clarksburg.

10TH ANNUAL HUNTINGTON MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL: Noon to 10 p.m., Aug. 26- Sept. 1. Tickets $20. Ritter Park, 1 Caldwell Road, Huntington.

BACHELORETTE NIGHT FEATURING LUKE PELL: 6 p.m. Tickets $7.50. Appalachian Power Park, 601 Morris St. Call 304-344-2287.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, August 31, 2019

Allen, Franklin - 1 p.m., Stockert - Paletti Funeral Home Chapel, Flatwoods.  
Bailey, Bradford - 11 a.m., Faith Christian Fellowship, Buffalo. 
Bird, Carolyn - 1 p.m., Dunbar United Methodist Church, Dunbar.
Cardot, Martha - 3 p.m., Davis Memorial Presbyterian Church, Elkins.
Carroll, Martha - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Giles, Jared - Noon, Ebenezer Baptist Church, Charleston.
Glaser, Joshua - 11 a.m., Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. 
Halstead, Charlene - Noon, First Church of the Nazarene, Charleston.
Hodges, Robert - 2 p.m., St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Nitro. 
King, Shirley - 2 p.m., Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.
McGlocklin, Betty - 11 a.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Priddy, Joseph - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.
Roles, Bonnie - 11 a.m., Pineview Cemetery.
Runions, Nora - Noon, Gatens Harding Funeral Home, Poca.
Shuler, Rachel - 1:30 p.m., Valley Park Community Center, Hurricane.
Smith, Sharon - 11 a.m., Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Madison.  
Thomas, Charles - 11 a.m., First Church of God, Gilboa.
White, Gregory - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.
White, Nancy - 1 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans. 