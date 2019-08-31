Things to do today: Aug. 31, 2019

Music
THE CANNON SODARO BAND: 7 p.m. Free. Bluegrass Kitchen, 1600 Washington St. E. Call 304-346-2871.
CROSSFIRE: 7 p.m. Cover $10. Marmet Recreation Center, 8500 MacCorkle Ave. Call 304-590-0238.
DANIEL LILLY AND MOUNTAINEERS: 7 p.m. Adults $7. Children $3. Jerry Run Summer Theater, W.Va. 20, Cleveland, near Holly River State Park. Call 304-493-6574.
FREDA COOPER AND MOUNTAIN GOLD BAND: 7 p.m. Cover $5. West Side Jamboree, 211 Tennessee Ave. Call 304-993-7693.
THE BLACK MOUNTAIN BLUEGRASS BOYS: 7:30 p.m. Adults $10. Youth 17 and under free. Pocahontas County Opera House, 818 Third Ave., Marlinton. Call 304-646-9979 or visit www.poca hontasoperahouse.org.
JULIE ADAMS AND STEVE HILL: 7:30 p.m. Free. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylorbooks.com.
SCHERRIE PAYNE & SUSAYE GREENE, FORMERLY OF THE SUPREMES: 8 p.m. Free. Part of the Oak Leaf Festival. Lively Family Amphitheater, Kelly Ave., Oak Hill.
Dance
“LIGHT THE NIGHT” DANCE AGAINST DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: 6 p.m. Advance tickets $15. At the door $20. Dance and music. Woman’s Club of Charleston, 1600 Virginia St. E., Charleston.
Film
“TOY STORY 4”: 3 and 7 p.m. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D Street, South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
“SWORD OF TRUST”: 5 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. A pawnshop owner and employee team up with a couple trying to sell a sword that may proves the South won the Civil War. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
“GHOST FLEET”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. A group of activists risk their lives to find justice and freedom for enslaved fishermen in Indonesia. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
Etc.
41ST ANNUAL ITALIAN HERITAGE FESTIVAL: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free. West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival, 340 W. Main St., Clarksburg.
10TH ANNUAL HUNTINGTON MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL: Noon to 10 p.m., Aug. 26- Sept. 1. Tickets $20. Ritter Park, 1 Caldwell Road, Huntington.
BACHELORETTE NIGHT FEATURING LUKE PELL: 6 p.m. Tickets $7.50. Appalachian Power Park, 601 Morris St. Call 304-344-2287.