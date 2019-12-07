Things to do today: Dec. 7, 2019

Music
THE SPENCER ELLIOTT TRIO: 7 p.m. Free. Bluegrass Kitchen, 1600 Washington St. E. Call 304-346-2871.
NO REGRETS: 7 p.m. Cover $10. Marmet Recreation Center, 8500 MacCorkle Ave. Call 304-590-0238.
“CHRISTMAS IN APPALACHIA”: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $15 and $20. With Chosen Road, Jeff and Sheri Easter, Johnny Staats and the Delivery Boys and more. Benefit for Vision Appalachia. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive.
ROGER RABALAIS: 7:30 p.m. Free. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylorbooks.com.
WEST VIRGINIA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA “SOUNDS OF THE SEASON”: 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $15. Clay Center, 1 Clay Square. Call 304-561-3570.
“STAR WARS”: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25. Huntington Symphony Orchestra presents selections from the film. Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky. Call 606-324-0007.
Film
“MALEFICENT”: 3 and 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
“THE LIGHT HOUSE”: 5 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Hypnotic and hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers on a mysterious New England island. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
“LIL PEEP: EVERYBODY’S EVERYTHING”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Portrait of artist who attempted to be all things to all people. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
Stage
“DISNEY FROZEN JR.” SNEAK PREVIEW: 2 p.m. Free. Children’s Theatre of Charleston production. Kanawha County Public Library, 123 Capitol St. Call 304-343-4646.
“MARY”: 2 and 7 p.m. Adults $15. Students and seniors $8. Annual CYAC holiday show. Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St. W. Visit cyacwv.show click.com.
“ADVENTURES IN SANTA CLAUS LAND”: 8 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors and children $10. A young girl embarks on an adventure to seek Santa Claus, having many memorable encounters along the way. Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Street, St. Albans. Call 304-721-8896 or visit www.albanartscenter.com.
Etc.
COCOA WITH SANTA : 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Free. Capitol Market, Charleston.
SOUTH CHARLESTON CHRISTMAS PARADE: Noon. Free. Parade goes down D Street, to the Mound, South Charleston.
LIVE NATIVITY: 6 to 9 p.m. Free. Live characters representing the story of Jesus’ birth. Outdoor event presented by Word of Light Community Church, Hurricane Wave Pool Park, 1 Valley Park Drive. Hurricane.
PICTURES WITH KRAMPUS: Noon to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. Pictures start at $20. All ages and species welcome. 5306 MacCorkle Ave. SE.
RIPLEY CHRISTMAS PARADE: 6 p.m. Free. Route along South Church Street to Main Street and concludes near the Jackson County Courthouse.
WEST TEAYS ELEMENTARY CRAFT FAIR: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., former Magic Mart building in Liberty Square. Features more than 150 artisan booths. Concessions sold. Santa will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the school.