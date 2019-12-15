Things to do today: Dec. 15, 2019

Music
CHRISTMAS MUSICAL AND CANDLELIGHT CONCERT: 6 p.m. Free. Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot.
Film
“FLEABAG”: 2 p.m. Tickets $15. One-woman show that inspired the hit BBC series. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
“THE GRINCH”: 3 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
Stage
“ADVENTURES IN SANTA CLAUS LAND”: 2 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors and children $10. A young girl embarks on an adventure to seek Santa Claus, having many memorable encounters along the way. Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main St., St. Albans. Call 304-721-8896 or visit www.albanartscenter.com.
THE CHILDREN’S THEATRE OF CHARLESTON PRESENTS “DISNEY’S FROZEN JR.”: 2 p.m. Adults $15. Students $10. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Little Theater, 200 Civic Center Drive.
Etc
REAL LIVE REINDEER: 1 to 3 p.m., Charleston Town Center, across from Santa’s Frosty Forest. Meet Dasher, a 6-month-old reindeer, in partnership with Barker Farms of Ironton, Ohio.
KANAWHA TRAIL CLUB HIKE: 12:30 p.m. in the Plymouth Wildlife Management area. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street. The hike is approximately 4 miles and considered moderate through wooded areas. There are two creek crossings, one short steep ascent and several short gradual hills.