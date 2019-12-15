Things to do today: Dec. 15, 2019

Music

CHRISTMAS MUSICAL AND CANDLELIGHT CONCERT: 6 p.m. Free. Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot.

Film

“FLEABAG”: 2 p.m. Tickets $15. One-woman show that inspired the hit BBC series. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.

“THE GRINCH”: 3 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.

Stage

“ADVENTURES IN SANTA CLAUS LAND”: 2 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors and children $10. A young girl embarks on an adventure to seek Santa Claus, having many memorable encounters along the way. Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main St., St. Albans. Call 304-721-8896 or visit www.albanartscenter.com.

THE CHILDREN’S THEATRE OF CHARLESTON PRESENTS “DISNEY’S FROZEN JR.”: 2 p.m. Adults $15. Students $10. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Little Theater, 200 Civic Center Drive.

Etc

REAL LIVE REINDEER: 1 to 3 p.m., Charleston Town Center, across from Santa’s Frosty Forest. Meet Dasher, a 6-month-old reindeer, in partnership with Barker Farms of Ironton, Ohio.

KANAWHA TRAIL CLUB HIKE: 12:30 p.m. in the Plymouth Wildlife Management area. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street. The hike is approximately 4 miles and considered moderate through wooded areas. There are two creek crossings, one short steep ascent and several short gradual hills.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, December 15, 2019

Barker Sr., Wendell - 2 p.m., Foglesong - Casto Funeral Home, Mason.

Blake, Beverly - 3 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Bowers, Edna - 2 p.m., Slate / Bowers Cemetery, near Spencer.

Cottrell, Patricia - 2 p.m., Humphreys Memorial United Methodist Church, Sissonville.

Franco, Stephen - 2 p.m., Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood.

Goffaux, Elizabeth - 3 p.m., North Charleston Baptist Church, Charleston.

Higginbotham, William - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Hutchinson, Madeline - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

Moore, Edna - 2 p.m., Groves Cemetery, Canvas.

Truman, Alice - 2 p.m., Gary & Alice Truman Cemetery.

Tucker, Larry - 1 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

White, Roger - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Wyne, Neta - 3 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.