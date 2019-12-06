Things to do today: Dec. 6, 2019

Music
NO REGRETS: 7 p.m. Adults $5. Children 12 and under free. Elk River Community Center, 1078 Main St., Elkview. Call 304-965-3722.
RONALD AND THE RAYGUNZ: 7 p.m. Free. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylorbooks.com.
WEST VIRGINIA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30. Holiday pops concert. Carnegie Hall, 105 Church St., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-7917 or visit www.carnegiehallwv.com.
ROB MCCNURLIN AND HIS COWBOY BAND: 7:30 p.m. Adults $15, Seniors $12, Children 12 and under $5. Mountaineer Opry, Cabell County 4-H Camp, Barboursville. Call 304-743-5749.
Film
“THE LIGHT HOUSE”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Hypnotic and hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers on a mysterious New England island. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
“MALEFICENT”: 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D Street, South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
Stage
“MARY”: 7 p.m. Adults $15. Students and seniors $8. Annual CYAC holiday show. Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St. W. Visit cyacwv.showclick.com.
“ADVENTURES IN SANTA CLAUS LAND”: 8 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors and children $10. A young girl embarks on an adventure to seek Santa Claus, having many memorable encounters along the way. Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Street, St. Albans. Call 304-721-8896 or visit www.albanartscenter.com.
CHRISTMAS VARIETY SHOW: 8 p.m. Donations accepted for St. Albans food pantry. St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 815 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans. Call 304-727-7114.
Etc.
LIVE NATIVITY: 6 to 9 p.m. Free. Live characters representing the story of Jesus’ birth. Outdoor event presented by Word of Light Community Church, Hurricane Wave Pool Park, 1 Valley Park Drive. Hurricane.
“NATIVITIES FROM AROUND THE WORLD”: 4 to 9 p.m. Free. Collection of nativity sets from dozens of countries. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 839 Chestnut St., South Charleston. Call 304-932-5275.
SAINT NIKOLAUS AND KRAMPUS: 5 to 7 p.m. Free. A visit with the good and bad of Christmas. Photos allowed. Odd Bird Gift Emporium, 247 Capitol St.
CHRISTMAS CAROLING/ST. ALBANS TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY: 5:30 p.m. Free. 85 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans.