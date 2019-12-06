Things to do today: Dec. 6, 2019

Music

NO REGRETS: 7 p.m. Adults $5. Children 12 and under free. Elk River Community Center, 1078 Main St., Elkview. Call 304-965-3722.

RONALD AND THE RAYGUNZ: 7 p.m. Free. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylorbooks.com.

WEST VIRGINIA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30. Holiday pops concert. Carnegie Hall, 105 Church St., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-7917 or visit www.carnegiehallwv.com.

ROB MCCNURLIN AND HIS COWBOY BAND: 7:30 p.m. Adults $15, Seniors $12, Children 12 and under $5. Mountaineer Opry, Cabell County 4-H Camp, Barboursville. Call 304-743-5749.

Film

“THE LIGHT HOUSE”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Hypnotic and hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers on a mysterious New England island. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.

“MALEFICENT”: 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D Street, South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.

Stage

“MARY”: 7 p.m. Adults $15. Students and seniors $8. Annual CYAC holiday show. Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St. W. Visit cyacwv.showclick.com.

“ADVENTURES IN SANTA CLAUS LAND”: 8 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors and children $10. A young girl embarks on an adventure to seek Santa Claus, having many memorable encounters along the way. Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Street, St. Albans. Call 304-721-8896 or visit www.albanartscenter.com.

CHRISTMAS VARIETY SHOW: 8 p.m. Donations accepted for St. Albans food pantry. St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 815 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans. Call 304-727-7114.

Etc.

LIVE NATIVITY: 6 to 9 p.m. Free. Live characters representing the story of Jesus’ birth. Outdoor event presented by Word of Light Community Church, Hurricane Wave Pool Park, 1 Valley Park Drive. Hurricane.

“NATIVITIES FROM AROUND THE WORLD”: 4 to 9 p.m. Free. Collection of nativity sets from dozens of countries. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 839 Chestnut St., South Charleston. Call 304-932-5275.

SAINT NIKOLAUS AND KRAMPUS: 5 to 7 p.m. Free. A visit with the good and bad of Christmas. Photos allowed. Odd Bird Gift Emporium, 247 Capitol St.

CHRISTMAS CAROLING/ST. ALBANS TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY: 5:30 p.m. Free. 85 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, December 6, 2019

Allen, Robert - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Boggess Jr., Emory - Noon, Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Buckalew, Paul - 11 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Coleman, Elaine - 2 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Gibson, Teressa - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Harless, Bonnie - 1 p.m., Blue Ridge Funeral Home, Beckley.

Hill, Grace - 1 p.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.

Jackson, Glen - 6 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Justice, Roger - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Morrison, William - 2 p.m., Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood.

Neal Judy - 1 p.m., Morris Memorial United Methodist Church, Kanawha City.

Ross, Joann - 10 a.m., Tomblyn Funeral Home, Elkins.

Sigman, John - 1 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Webb, James - 11 a.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.