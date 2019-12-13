Things to do today: Dec. 13, 2019

Music
BILL GAITHER & THE GAITHER VOCAL BAND CHRISTMAS HOMECOMING: 7 p.m. Tickets starting at $25.50. Charleston Coliseum, 200 Civic Center Drive. Call 800-745-3000.
NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS PARTY: 7 p.m. Tickets $15. Rock City Cake Company, 205 Capitol St. Call 681-265-9154.
DIXIE HIGHWAY WITH CINDY BIRD: 7 p.m. Adults $5. Children 12 and under free. Elk River Community Center, 1078 Main St., Elkview. Call 304-965-3722.
WINTER WONDERLAND: 7 p.m. Free. Annual Kanawha Valley Community Band holiday concert. Directed by David Williams. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-746-5552.
WOMANSONG: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $10. Non-perishable food donations welcome. Christ Church United Methodist, 1221 Quarrier St.
KEY TO ADAM: 7:30 p.m. Free. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylorbooks.com.
OPEN MIC: 7:30 p.m. Adults 45. Seniors, children and performers $2. Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road. Call 304-345-0021.
BOB THOMPSON’S “JOY TO THE WORLD”: 8 p.m. Tickets $35. Featuring Jane Monheit. Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd E. Visit mountainstage.org.
Dance
“THE NUTCRACKER”: 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $27.50. Annual production of Tchaikovsky’s Christmas ballet. With the WVSO and Charleston Ballet. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570.
Film
“THE LIGHT HOUSE”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Hypnotic and hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers on a mysterious New England island. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
Stage
“DISNEY’S FROZEN JR.”: 7 p.m. Adults $15. Students $10. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Little Theater, 200 Civic Center Drive.
“ADVENTURES IN SANTA CLAUS LAND”: 8 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors and children $10. A young girl embarks on an adventure to seek Santa Claus, having many memorable encounters along the way. Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Street, St. Albans. Call 304-721-8896 or visit www.albanartscenter.com.
Etc
MARMET CHRISTMAS PARADE: 6 p.m. Free, 9403 MacCorkle Ave. SE.