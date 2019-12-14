Things to do today: Dec. 14, 2019

Music
THE GLENN MILLER ORCHESTRA: 7 p.m. Tickets $38.10. Milton Performing Arts Center, WV Pumpkin Park, 1 Pumpkin Way, Milton. Call 304-654-1339 or 304-743-8774.
“HEAVEN ON EARTH”: 7 p.m. Tickets $10. A winter concert presented by The Opus Chorale of West Virginia. Christ Church United Methodist, 1221 Quarrier St.
KAREN ALLEN: 7 p.m. Free. Bluegrass Kitchen, 1600 Washington St. E. Call 304-346-2871.
JULIE ADAMS AND STEVE HILL: 7:30 p.m. Free. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylorbooks.com.
“COMING HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS” with MICHAEL W. SMITH: 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $40. Huntington Symphony Orchestra. Keith Albee Theater, 925 Fourth Ave., Huntington. Call 304-696-6656.
Dance
“THE NUTCRACKER”: 2 p.m. Tickets start at $27.50. Annual production of Tchaikovsky’s Christmas ballet. With the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra and Charleston Ballet. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570.
DANCE: 5 p.m. Cover $4. Music by Dixie Highway Band. Hansford Center, 500 Washington St., St. Albans. Call 304-722-4621.
DANCE: 8 p.m. Cover $10. SpeakEasy Singles. Wilson University Union, West Virginia State University, Institute.
Film
“THE GRINCH”: 3 and 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
“LIL PEEP: EVERYBODY’S EVERYTHING”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Portrait of artist who attempted to be all things to all people. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
Theater
THE CHILDREN’S THEATRE OF CHARLESTON PRESENTS “DISNEY’S FROZEN JR.”: 2 and 7 p.m. Adults $15. Students $10. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Little Theater, 200 Civic Center Drive.
“ADVENTURES IN SANTA CLAUS LAND”: 8 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors and children $10. A young girl embarks on an adventure to seek Santa Claus, having many memorable encounters along the way. Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main St., St. Albans. Call 304-721-8896 or visit www.albanartscenter.com.
STATE 35 JOYTACULAR: 7 p.m. Tickets, $10 or $5 with a new toy. Featuring the No Pants Players. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570.
Etc.
LIGHTED CHRISTMAS STERNWHEELER BOAT PARADE: Begins at the Cold Spot Barge Ramp and traveling down the river, passing the Levee between 6:30 and 6:45 p.m. The parade will turn at the State Capitol and head back down the river to Haddad Park at the Levee and dock there at 7:45 p.m. The Miss Sterling will be there along with The Pearl Anne, The Hobby III, The Brandy Lynn, The Henny Cook, The Katie H. and The Donna Rae. The public needs to be on the riverbank between 6 and 6:15 p.m.
NITRO CHRISTMAS PARADE: 1 p.m. Free. Parade route is along First Avenue from Pickens Road to 21st Avenue. Free pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Living Memorial Park, following.
ST. ALBANS CHRISTMAS HISTORIC HOMES TOUR: 5 to 8 p.m., beginning at the Historical Society Building at 404 4th Ave., St. Albans.