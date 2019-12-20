Things to do today: Dec. 20, 2019

Music
AFROMAN: 7 p.m. Tickets $20. Rock City Cake Co., 205 Capital St. Call 681-265-9154.
MARK IV WITH STEPHANIE MOORE: 7 p.m. Adults $5. Children 12 and under free. Elk River Community Center, 1078 Main St., Elkview. Call 304-965-3722.
DANIELLE AND STEVE: 7:30 p.m. Free. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylorbooks.com.
SAMMY ADKINS AND THE SANDY HOOK MOUNTAIN BOYS: 7:30 p.m. Adults $15, seniors $12, children 12 and under $5. Mountaineer Opry House, Cabell County 4-H Camp, Barboursville.
Dance
BALLROOM DANCE: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Cover $15. Hosted by Dick Newman. Barboursville Community Center, 721 Central Ave., Barboursville.
Film
“THE LIGHT HOUSE”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Hypnotic and hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers on a mysterious New England island. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
“NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION”: 6 p.m. Free. Harley-Davidson of WV, 4924 MacCorkle Ave.e, South Charleston.
“IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE”: 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.