Things to do today: Dec. 20, 2019

Music

AFROMAN: 7 p.m. Tickets $20. Rock City Cake Co., 205 Capital St. Call 681-265-9154.

MARK IV WITH STEPHANIE MOORE: 7 p.m. Adults $5. Children 12 and under free. Elk River Community Center, 1078 Main St., Elkview. Call 304-965-3722.

DANIELLE AND STEVE: 7:30 p.m. Free. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylorbooks.com.

SAMMY ADKINS AND THE SANDY HOOK MOUNTAIN BOYS: 7:30 p.m. Adults $15, seniors $12, children 12 and under $5. Mountaineer Opry House, Cabell County 4-H Camp, Barboursville.

Dance

BALLROOM DANCE: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Cover $15. Hosted by Dick Newman. Barboursville Community Center, 721 Central Ave., Barboursville.

Film

“THE LIGHT HOUSE”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Hypnotic and hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers on a mysterious New England island. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.

“NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION”: 6 p.m. Free. Harley-Davidson of WV, 4924 MacCorkle Ave.e, South Charleston.

“IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE”: 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.

Funerals Today

FUNERALS FOR TODAY DECEMBER 20, 2019

Adkinson, Justin - 6 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

Barker, Clarence - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Corns, Robert - 1 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Erskine, Goldie - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Gibson, Joseph - 11 a.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bancroft.

Huddleston, Barbara - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Knight, Calvin - 1 p.m., Greene - Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Moore, David - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Morris, George T. 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.

Neal Sr., Roy - 1 p.m., Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.

Palmer, Kevin - Noon, Brookside Ministries COGIC, Mount Carbon.

Paul, John - 1 p.m., Lively Cemetery, Sod.

Ridenour, Priscilla - 6 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home,Montgomery.

Ritchie, David - 2 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, Persinger.

Seese, Marleen - Noon, Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Shamblin, Robert - Noon, Hopkins Fork Church, Seth.

Spencer, William - 1 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Sturgill, Willa - Noon, Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Tincher, Ethel - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Willard, Gary - 6 p.m., Grandview Baptist Church, Red House.