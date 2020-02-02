Things to do today: Feb. 2, 2020

Music
AFFINITY: 2 p.m. Free. Charleston-based trio with Susannah Atkins, Grace Javins and Afton Myers. Kanawha County Public Library, 123 Capitol St. Call 304-343-4646.
Film
“FROZEN II”: 3 p.m. Tickets $4. Animated. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
“PANGA”: 6 p.m. Adults $7. Children $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
“OSCAR SHORTS”: 2 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Animation. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
Etc
KANAWHA TRAIL CLUB HIKE: 1:30 p.m. on Kanawha State Forest’s Logtown and Middle Ridge trails. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. The moderate hike is approximately 4 miles with some tricky footing on Logtown Trail. Regroup at Johnson Hollow.