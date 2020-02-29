Things to do today: Feb. 29, 2020

Music
CABIN FEVER PARTY: 7 p.m. Advance tickets $10. At the door $15. With Empire Strikes Brass and Joslyn and The Sweet Compression. The Lost Paddle, 1 Concho Road, Oak Hill. Call 304-469-2651.
CRIMSON CONSPIRACY: 7 p.m. Cover $10. Marmet Recreation Center, 8500 MacCorkle Ave. Call 304-590-0238.
THE NON-PROPHETS STRING BAND: 7 p.m. Free. Bluegrass Kitchen, 1600 Washington St. E. Call 304-346-2871.
Stage
“THE COLORED MUSEUM”: 8 p.m., Tickets $15 for adults, $10 for children. Alban Arts Center, St. Albans. The satire and exploration of themes and identities in African American culture written by playwright George C. Wolfe will be presented. Call 304-721-8896 or visit albanartscenter.com.
Film
“STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER”: 3 and 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
“OSCAR SHORTS”: 5 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Animation. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.