Things to do today: Feb. 29, 2020

Music

CABIN FEVER PARTY: 7 p.m. Advance tickets $10. At the door $15. With Empire Strikes Brass and Joslyn and The Sweet Compression. The Lost Paddle, 1 Concho Road, Oak Hill. Call 304-469-2651.

CRIMSON CONSPIRACY: 7 p.m. Cover $10. Marmet Recreation Center, 8500 MacCorkle Ave. Call 304-590-0238.

THE NON-PROPHETS STRING BAND: 7 p.m. Free. Bluegrass Kitchen, 1600 Washington St. E. Call 304-346-2871.

Stage

“THE COLORED MUSEUM”: 8 p.m., Tickets $15 for adults, $10 for children. Alban Arts Center, St. Albans. The satire and exploration of themes and identities in African American culture written by playwright George C. Wolfe will be presented. Call 304-721-8896 or visit albanartscenter.com.

Film

“STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER”: 3 and 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.

“OSCAR SHORTS”: 5 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Animation. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, February 29, 2020

Brady, Lynda - 2:30 p.m., Highlawn Baptist Church, St. Albans.

Childers, Russell - 1 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

Cooper, Marlena - 5:45 p.m., Shawnee Park, Dunbar.

Deems, Howard - 10 a.m., Charleston Catholic Athletic Complex, Charleston.

Dye, James - 1 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Fitzgerald Sr., Harold - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Gibbs, William - 1 p.m., Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Letart.

Handy, Macel - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Jordan, Jadie - 2 p.m., Paul Jordan's residence, 347 Maple Ave., St. Albans.

Kennedy, Roger - 1 p.m., Southridge Church, South Charleston.

Moore, Curtis - 2 p.m., Sugar Creek Community Mission Church, Charleston.

Moore, Samantha - 3 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Morgan, Patsy - 10 a.m., Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home, Lewisburg,

Pence, Wilma - 3 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Parkersburg.

Ray, John - 6 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Reynolds, George - 1 p.m., Craigsville Cemetery, Craigsville.

Robinson, Mae - 1 p.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, Smithers.

Rubin, Robert - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Rundgren, Sandra - 2 p.m., Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, between Sutton & Flatwoods.

Schiefer, Betty - 1 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Shirk, Patricia - Noon, Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.

Stanley, Jason - 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Huntington.

Sutton, Gary - 11 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, South Charleston.

Totten, Floyd - 6 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.

Walker, Robert - Noon, Cross Lanes Bible Church, Cross Lanes.