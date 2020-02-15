Things to do today: Feb. 15, 2020

Music

ROANE COUNTY COUNTRY JAMBOREE: 6 p.m. Adults $4. Children under 12 free. Kenny and Becky and the Country Swingers. COA Building, 811 Madison Ave., Spencer. Call 304-927-1997.

THE CANNON SODARO BAND: 7 p.m. Free. Bluegrass Kitchen, 1600 Washington St. E. Call 304-346-2871.

DIXIE HIGHWAY: 7 p.m. Cover $6. West Side Jamboree, 211 Tennessee Ave. Call 304-767-0084.

BARBARA NISSMAN: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $15. “Music to Love!” Carnegie Hall, 105 Church St., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-7917 or visit www.carnegiehallwv.com.

HAMMERTOWN BAND: 7:30 p.m. Adults $15, seniors $12, children 12 and under $5. Mountaineer Opry House, Cabell County 4-H Camp, Barboursville.

SPENCER ELLIOTT: 7:30 p.m. Free. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylorbooks.com.

PETER MULVEY: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $20. Woody Hawley Series. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570.

Dance

FOOTMAD DANCE: 7 p.m. Cover $7. Children under 13 free. Music by Contrarians. Caller David Mould. Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church, 317 Washington St. W. Call 304-729-4382.

VALENTINE’S DANCE: 7 p.m. Cover $10. With the Krista Hughes Band. Marmet Recreation Center, 8500 MacCorkle Ave. Call 304-590-0238.

Film

“SPIES IN DISGUISE”: 3 and 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Animated. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.

“OSCAR SHORTS”: 5 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Animation. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.

“RIVER OF HOPE” FILM PREMIERE: 6 p.m. Tickets $10. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

Stage

“LINCOLN”: 7 p.m. Adults $15. Students $8. Contemporary Youth Arts Company and West Virginia Youth Symphony co-presentation. Christ Church United Methodist, 1221 Quarrier St.

Etc.

CRITTER DINNER: Noon. Suggested donation $5 or five nonperishable food items or cleaning supplies. A variety of odd foods. Dunbar Recreation Center, 2601 Fairlawn Ave., Dunbar.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, February 15, 2020

Adkins, Talmadge - Noon, Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.

Bailey, Charles - 1 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Barker Jr., Fletcher - 2 p.m., Chapmanville Regional High School.

Billups, Clayton - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Bonham, Janice - 1 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Brown, Deborah - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Browning, Jody - 3 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Burnette, Richard - 2 p.m., Little Creek Golf Course, South Charleston.

Fitzwater, Dixie - 2 p.m., Campbell Memorial Baptist Church, Smithers.

Harris, Sarah - 11 a.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Johnson, Kevin - 3 p.m., Gateway Christian Church, St. Albans.

Johnson Jr., Roy - Noon, Fayetteville Presbyterian Church, Fayetteville.

Johnston, Lyn - 6 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.

Kerby, Beulah - 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, Grantsville.

Moore, Carroll - 2 p.m., Medina Community Church.

Nunley, Ramona - 11 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Panzera Jr., Joseph - 11 a.m., Saint Agnes Catholic Church, Kanawha City.

Tucker, Danny - 1 p.m., Schowen Cemetery, Bancroft.

Welch, Roy - 1 p.m., Grace Bible Church, Charleston.

Wilson, Ruby - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park.