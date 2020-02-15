Things to do today: Feb. 15, 2020

Music
ROANE COUNTY COUNTRY JAMBOREE: 6 p.m. Adults $4. Children under 12 free. Kenny and Becky and the Country Swingers. COA Building, 811 Madison Ave., Spencer. Call 304-927-1997.
THE CANNON SODARO BAND: 7 p.m. Free. Bluegrass Kitchen, 1600 Washington St. E. Call 304-346-2871.
DIXIE HIGHWAY: 7 p.m. Cover $6. West Side Jamboree, 211 Tennessee Ave. Call 304-767-0084.
BARBARA NISSMAN: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $15. “Music to Love!” Carnegie Hall, 105 Church St., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-7917 or visit www.carnegiehallwv.com.
HAMMERTOWN BAND: 7:30 p.m. Adults $15, seniors $12, children 12 and under $5. Mountaineer Opry House, Cabell County 4-H Camp, Barboursville.
SPENCER ELLIOTT: 7:30 p.m. Free. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylorbooks.com.
PETER MULVEY: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $20. Woody Hawley Series. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570.
Dance
FOOTMAD DANCE: 7 p.m. Cover $7. Children under 13 free. Music by Contrarians. Caller David Mould. Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church, 317 Washington St. W. Call 304-729-4382.
VALENTINE’S DANCE: 7 p.m. Cover $10. With the Krista Hughes Band. Marmet Recreation Center, 8500 MacCorkle Ave. Call 304-590-0238.
Film
“SPIES IN DISGUISE”: 3 and 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Animated. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
“OSCAR SHORTS”: 5 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Animation. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
“RIVER OF HOPE” FILM PREMIERE: 6 p.m. Tickets $10. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
Stage
“LINCOLN”: 7 p.m. Adults $15. Students $8. Contemporary Youth Arts Company and West Virginia Youth Symphony co-presentation. Christ Church United Methodist, 1221 Quarrier St.
Etc.
CRITTER DINNER: Noon. Suggested donation $5 or five nonperishable food items or cleaning supplies. A variety of odd foods. Dunbar Recreation Center, 2601 Fairlawn Ave., Dunbar.