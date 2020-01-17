Things to do today: Jan. 17, 2020

Music
MARK IV WITH STEPHANIE MOORE: 7 p.m. Adults $5. Children 12 and under free. Elk River Community Center, 1078 Main St., Elkview. Call 304-965-3722.
ROGER RABALAIS: 7:30 p.m. Free. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylorbooks.com.
CRYS MATTHEWS: 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $15. Carnegie Hall, 105 Church St., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-7917 or visit www.carnegiehallwv.com.
Film
“HARRIET”: 7 p.m. Adults $6. Children 12 and under $5. Lewis Theatre, 865 Court St. N., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-6038.
“FROZEN II”: 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. Animated. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
“PARASITE”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Director Bong Joon Ho’s pitch-black modern fairy tale. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
Stage
“THE SOUND OF MUSIC”: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25 and $30. Presented by Charleston Light Opera Guild. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570 or visit www.theclaycenter.org.
Etc.
2020 HUNTINGTON RV & BOAT SHOW: 5 to 9 p.m. Adults $8.50. Kids free with paying adult. Big Sandy Superstore Arena, One Civic Center Plaza, Huntington.
2020 WEST VIRGINIA INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW: 10 a.m. Adults $12. Seniors and military $8. Children 7 to 12 $7. Children 6 and under free. Selection of new and upcoming vehicles. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive. Call 304-345-1500.