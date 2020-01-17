Things to do today: Jan. 17, 2020

Music

MARK IV WITH STEPHANIE MOORE: 7 p.m. Adults $5. Children 12 and under free. Elk River Community Center, 1078 Main St., Elkview. Call 304-965-3722.

ROGER RABALAIS: 7:30 p.m. Free. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylorbooks.com.

CRYS MATTHEWS: 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $15. Carnegie Hall, 105 Church St., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-7917 or visit www.carnegiehallwv.com.

Film

“HARRIET”: 7 p.m. Adults $6. Children 12 and under $5. Lewis Theatre, 865 Court St. N., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-6038.

“FROZEN II”: 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. Animated. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.

“PARASITE”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Director Bong Joon Ho’s pitch-black modern fairy tale. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.

Stage

“THE SOUND OF MUSIC”: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25 and $30. Presented by Charleston Light Opera Guild. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570 or visit www.theclaycenter.org.

Etc.

2020 HUNTINGTON RV & BOAT SHOW: 5 to 9 p.m. Adults $8.50. Kids free with paying adult. Big Sandy Superstore Arena, One Civic Center Plaza, Huntington.

2020 WEST VIRGINIA INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW: 10 a.m. Adults $12. Seniors and military $8. Children 7 to 12 $7. Children 6 and under free. Selection of new and upcoming vehicles. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive. Call 304-345-1500.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, January 17, 2020

Allen, Margaret - 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Craigsville.

Ashley, Connie - 11 a.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.

Cardwell, Sebastian - 1 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Chapman, Dovie - 1 p.m., Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man.

Crowder, Betty - 11 a.m., First Baptist Church of Racine, Racine.

Deeds, Virginia - 1 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.

Dunbar, Harold - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Facemire Sr., Billy - 1 p.m., Big Union Baptist Church, Dille.

Frampton Sr., Kevin - 1 p.m. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Halstead Sr., James - 1 p.m., Living Faith Christian Church, Marmet.

Kesterton, Tammy - 6 p.m., The Open Door Apostolic Church, Charleston.

Parkins, Keith - Noon, Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.

Pyles, Richard - 2 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Sims, Gerald - 2 p.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.

Spencer, Donna - 2 p.m., Alderson Church of the Nazarene, Alderson.

Stewart, Regina - Noon, WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin.

Teel, Joseph - 2 p.m., Atkins Family Cemetery, South Charleston.

Tully, John - 12:30 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Utt, Doris - 3 p.m., Independence Cemetery, Sandyville.

Walker, Lakin - Noon, Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

West, Mary - 1 p.m., Morris Memorial United Methodist Church, Charleston.

Wiblen Sr., Russell - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.