Things to do today: Jan. 18, 2020

Music

ROANE COUNTY COUNTRY JAMBOREE: 6 p.m. Adults $4. Children under 12 free. With Kenny and Becky and the Country Swingers. COA Building, 811 Madison Ave., Spencer. Call 304-927-1997.

THE BACK PORCH STRING BAND: 7 p.m. Free. Bluegrass Kitchen, 1600 Washington St. E. Call 304-346-2871.

NO REGRETS: 7 p.m. Cover $10. Marmet Recreation Center, 8500 MacCorkle Ave. Call 304-590-0238.

WALTER DEBARR: 7:30 p.m. Free. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylorbooks.com.

Dance

FOOTMAD DANCE: 7 p.m. Cover $7. Children under 13 free. Music by Bobby Taylor and Kanawha Tradition. Callers Steve and Martha Ballman. Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church, 317 Washington St. W.

Film

“SUPPRESSED”: 3 p.m. Free. With Dr. Joseph Evans Dean to talk about his book, “Reconciliation and Reparations.” Lewis Theatre, 865 Court St. N., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-6038.

“FROZEN II”: 3 and 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. Animated. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.

“PARASITE”: 5 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Director Bong Joon Ho’s pitch-black modern fairy tale. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.

“HARRIET”: 7 p.m. Adults $6. Children 12 and under $5. Lewis Theatre, 865 Court St. N., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-6038.

“WAVES”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Tracing the epic emotional journey of a suburban African American family. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.

Theater

AUDITIONS FOR “TITUS ADRONICUS”: 6:30 p.m. Free. The Titus Project, 303 West Washington St. Call 304-549-5830.

“THE SOUND OF MUSIC”: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25 and $30. Presented by Charleston Light Opera Guild. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570 or visit www.theclaycenter.org.

Etc.

2020 HUNTINGTON RV & BOAT SHOW: 10 a.m. To 9 p.m. Adults $8.50. Kids free with paying adult. Big Sandy Superstore Arena, One Civic Center Plaza, Huntington.

“XAVIER RIDDLE AND THE SECRET MUSEUM!”: 11 a.m. To 4 p.m. Adults $9. Children $7.50. Free to Clay Center members. Special showing of PBS Kids show, plus scavenger hunts, science demos, more. Clay Center, 1 Clay Square. Call 304-561-3570.

2020 WEST VIRGINIA INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW: 11 a.m. Adults $12. Seniors and military $8. Children 7 to 12 $7. Children 6 and under free. Selection of new and upcoming vehicles. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive. Call 304-345-1500.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, January 18, 2020

Anderson Sr., Isaac - 11 a.m., North Hills Baptist Church, Pocatalico.

Clutter, Billy - 11 a.m., Hope Baptist Church, Frametown.

Coffman, Connie - 3 p.m., Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Davis, Michael - Noon, Bancroft Fire Department.

Eads, Harold - 6:30 p.m., Charleston Mountain Mission, Charleston.

Flowers, Richard - Noon, Faith Missionary Baptist Church, St. Albans.

Hanna Sr., Ronald - 10 a.m., Tioga Christian Church, Tioga.

Hardway, Patricia - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Horwich, Mark - Noon, Roane County High School, Spencer.

Johnson, Margaret - 11 a.m., Johnson Cemetery, Strange Creek.

Kisiday, Dorothy - 2 p.m., Risen Lord Catholic Church, Maysel.

Knight, Jacquelynn - Noon, Clendenin United Methodist Church, Clendenin.

Lovejoy, David - 2 p.m., Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Lucas, William - 11 a.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.

Nasby, Joan - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Neely Sr., Charles - Noon, Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Payne, Daniel - Noon, Heritage Park Community Building, Spencer.

Reveal, Walter - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Sergent, Jennie - 2 p.m., Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Smith, Patricia - 2 p.m., St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Charleston.

Starcher, Susie - 1 p.m., Taylor - Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Toler, Virginia - 2 p.m., Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.

Watson, David - 5 p.m., North Charleston Apostolic Church, Charleston.

Young, Jeffrey - 1 p.m., Emmanuel Assembly of God, Upper Glade.