Things to do today: Jan. 18, 2020

Music
ROANE COUNTY COUNTRY JAMBOREE: 6 p.m. Adults $4. Children under 12 free. With Kenny and Becky and the Country Swingers. COA Building, 811 Madison Ave., Spencer. Call 304-927-1997.
THE BACK PORCH STRING BAND: 7 p.m. Free. Bluegrass Kitchen, 1600 Washington St. E. Call 304-346-2871.
NO REGRETS: 7 p.m. Cover $10. Marmet Recreation Center, 8500 MacCorkle Ave. Call 304-590-0238.
WALTER DEBARR: 7:30 p.m. Free. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylorbooks.com.
Dance
FOOTMAD DANCE: 7 p.m. Cover $7. Children under 13 free. Music by Bobby Taylor and Kanawha Tradition. Callers Steve and Martha Ballman. Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church, 317 Washington St. W.
Film
“SUPPRESSED”: 3 p.m. Free. With Dr. Joseph Evans Dean to talk about his book, “Reconciliation and Reparations.” Lewis Theatre, 865 Court St. N., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-6038.
“FROZEN II”: 3 and 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. Animated. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
“PARASITE”: 5 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Director Bong Joon Ho’s pitch-black modern fairy tale. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
“HARRIET”: 7 p.m. Adults $6. Children 12 and under $5. Lewis Theatre, 865 Court St. N., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-6038.
“WAVES”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Tracing the epic emotional journey of a suburban African American family. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
Theater
AUDITIONS FOR “TITUS ADRONICUS”: 6:30 p.m. Free. The Titus Project, 303 West Washington St. Call 304-549-5830.
“THE SOUND OF MUSIC”: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25 and $30. Presented by Charleston Light Opera Guild. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570 or visit www.theclaycenter.org.
Etc.
2020 HUNTINGTON RV & BOAT SHOW: 10 a.m. To 9 p.m. Adults $8.50. Kids free with paying adult. Big Sandy Superstore Arena, One Civic Center Plaza, Huntington.
“XAVIER RIDDLE AND THE SECRET MUSEUM!”: 11 a.m. To 4 p.m. Adults $9. Children $7.50. Free to Clay Center members. Special showing of PBS Kids show, plus scavenger hunts, science demos, more. Clay Center, 1 Clay Square. Call 304-561-3570.
2020 WEST VIRGINIA INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW: 11 a.m. Adults $12. Seniors and military $8. Children 7 to 12 $7. Children 6 and under free. Selection of new and upcoming vehicles. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive. Call 304-345-1500.