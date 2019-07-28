You are the owner of this article.
Things to do today: July 28, 2019

Music

SIPPIN ON SUNDAYS: 6 p.m. Free. With Marshall Petty, Dugan Carter, David Lloyd and Mark Price. Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill, 423 Virginia St. W. Call 304-550-4431.

Stage

“PARADISE PARK: THE MUSICAL”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $19.95. Children $9.95. Outdoor drama. Theatre West Virginia, Cliffside Amphitheatre, Grandview Park, 4700 Grandview Road, Beaver. Call 304-256-6800.

TAS PRESENTS “DEADLY DIVIDE — THE HATFIELD MCCOY STORY”: 8:30 p.m. Liz Spurlock Amphitheater, Chief Logan State Park, 376 Little Buffalo Creek Road, Logan. Call 304-752-0253.

Etc.

KANAWHA TRAIL CLUB HIKE: 1:30 p.m., St. Albans City Park. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. The hike has a series of loops converging on parking lots. Hikers may opt out of any of the 3-4 loops for a total of 3-4 miles. It is mostly level, however, one hike does have slippery “ski jump” descents/ascents across small creeks.

Funerals Today July 28, 2019

Branham, Mary Catherine - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Griffith, Joseph - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek

Halley, Ronnie - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Harris, John W. - 4 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Hunt, Brenda Jean - 4 p.m., Keith Full Gospel Church, Keith.

Mitchell, Betty Jane - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Plumley, Kenneth - 2 p.m., Chapmanville Regional High School Gym.

Richards, Barbara - 1 p.m., Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.

Saddler, David D - 3 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Smith, Sharon - 2 p.m.,1067 Lost Pavement Rd., Parkersburg.

Taylor, Myrtle - 2 p.m., Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Thompson, Leonard - 12:30 p.m., Serenity Club, Dunbar.

Withrow, William David - 2 p.m., South Charleston First Church of Nazarene, South Charleston.

Witt, Orpha C. - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.