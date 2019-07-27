Things to do today: July 27, 2019

Music
MOUNTAIN STAGE WITH CHANCE MCCOY, BIG POSSUM STRINGBAND, CATHY FINK AND MACY MARXER WTH SAM GREAVES, T-MART ROUNDERS AND JODY CARROLL. 7:30 p.m., Myles Center for the Arts Harper-McNeely Auditorium, 100 Campus Drive, Davis & Elkins College, Davis. Tickets: $25. Info: 304-637-1255 or mountainstage.org.
ADAM PARKER BAND: 10 p.m. Cover $10. Marmet Recreation Center, 8500 MacCorkle Ave. Call 304-590-0238.
BAND WAGON: 7 p.m. Free. Bridge Road Bistro, 915 Bridge Road. Call 304-720-3500.
THE CSB: 7 p.m. Free. Bluegrass Kitchen, 1600 Washington St. E. Call 304-346-2871.
FREDA COOPER BAND: 6 p.m. Cover $6. West Side Jamboree, 211 Tennessee Ave. Call 304-767-0084.
JOHNNY STAATS AND ROBERT SHAFER: 7 p.m. Adults $8. Children $3. Jerry Run Summer Theater, W.Va. 20, Cleveland, near Holly River State Park. Call 304-493-6574.
WILLIAM MATHENY, HELLO JUNE and JOHN R. MILLER: 8 p.m. Tickets $10. Rock City Cake Company, 205 Capitol St. Call 681-265-9154.
GROOVE DEVILLE BAND: 9 p.m. Free. VFW Post 9738, 227 Main St., Huntington.
Film
“2019 SUNDANCE SHORTS TOUR”: 5 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
“FRAMING JOHN DELOREAN”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
Theater
“THE BATTLE OF JEREMY”: 7 p.m. Adults $15. Students $8. CYAC drama about the continuing battle over censorship, tolerance, religious freedom and student rights. The Elk City Playhouse, 218 West Washington St. Call 304-342-5716.
“AS YOU LIKE IT” : 7 p.m. Free. Presented by The Rustic Mechanicals. Valley Park, 1 Valley Park Drive, Hurricane.
“NUNSENSE”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $30. Seniors $27. Students and children $20. Musical comedy about a group of nuns who band together to put on a show after tragedy. Greenbrier Valley Theatre, 1038 Washington St. E., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-3838.
“PARADISE PARK: THE MUSICAL”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $19.95. Children $9.95. Outdoor drama. Theatre West Virginia, Cliffside Amphitheatre, Grandview Park, 4700 Grandview Road, Beaver. Call 304-256-6800.
“MACBETH”: 8 p.m. Tickets $10. Alban Arts Center production of William Shakespeare play. St. Albans City Park, 1 Park Drive, St. Albans. Call 304-721-8896 or visit www.albanartscenter.com.
“DEADLY DIVIDE — THE HATFIELD MCCOY STORY”: 8:30 p.m. Liz Spurlock Amphitheater, Chief Logan State Park, 376 Little Buffalo Creek Road, Logan. Call 304-752-0253.
Fairs/festivals
CABELL COUNTY FAIR: 11:30 a.m. Adults $8. Carnival, entertainment, livestock show. WV Pumpkin Park, 1 Pumpkin Way, Milton.
JACKSON COUNTY JUNIOR FAIR: Gates open at 7:30 a.m., Jackson County Fairgrounds near Cottageville. Tickets $10 for ages 12 and up; $5 for ages 2-11. Children under 2 admitted free. Visit www.jacksoncountyfair.com.
Etc.
“YOUNG FACES” MODELING AUDITION: 1 p.m. Free. Auditions for upcoming Back to School runway show. No experience necessary. Charleston Town Center, Macy’s Court.