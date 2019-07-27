You are the owner of this article.
Things to do today: July 27, 2019

Music

MOUNTAIN STAGE WITH CHANCE MCCOY, BIG POSSUM STRINGBAND, CATHY FINK AND MACY MARXER WTH SAM GREAVES, T-MART ROUNDERS AND JODY CARROLL. 7:30 p.m., Myles Center for the Arts Harper-McNeely Auditorium, 100 Campus Drive, Davis & Elkins College, Davis. Tickets: $25. Info: 304-637-1255 or mountainstage.org.

ADAM PARKER BAND: 10 p.m. Cover $10. Marmet Recreation Center, 8500 MacCorkle Ave. Call 304-590-0238.

BAND WAGON: 7 p.m. Free. Bridge Road Bistro, 915 Bridge Road. Call 304-720-3500.

THE CSB: 7 p.m. Free. Bluegrass Kitchen, 1600 Washington St. E. Call 304-346-2871.

FREDA COOPER BAND: 6 p.m. Cover $6. West Side Jamboree, 211 Tennessee Ave. Call 304-767-0084.

JOHNNY STAATS AND ROBERT SHAFER: 7 p.m. Adults $8. Children $3. Jerry Run Summer Theater, W.Va. 20, Cleveland, near Holly River State Park. Call 304-493-6574.

WILLIAM MATHENY, HELLO JUNE and JOHN R. MILLER: 8 p.m. Tickets $10. Rock City Cake Company, 205 Capitol St. Call 681-265-9154.

GROOVE DEVILLE BAND: 9 p.m. Free. VFW Post 9738, 227 Main St., Huntington.

Film

“2019 SUNDANCE SHORTS TOUR”: 5 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.

“FRAMING JOHN DELOREAN”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.

Theater

“THE BATTLE OF JEREMY”: 7 p.m. Adults $15. Students $8. CYAC drama about the continuing battle over censorship, tolerance, religious freedom and student rights. The Elk City Playhouse, 218 West Washington St. Call 304-342-5716.

“AS YOU LIKE IT” : 7 p.m. Free. Presented by The Rustic Mechanicals. Valley Park, 1 Valley Park Drive, Hurricane.

“NUNSENSE”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $30. Seniors $27. Students and children $20. Musical comedy about a group of nuns who band together to put on a show after tragedy. Greenbrier Valley Theatre, 1038 Washington St. E., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-3838.

“PARADISE PARK: THE MUSICAL”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $19.95. Children $9.95. Outdoor drama. Theatre West Virginia, Cliffside Amphitheatre, Grandview Park, 4700 Grandview Road, Beaver. Call 304-256-6800.

“MACBETH”: 8 p.m. Tickets $10. Alban Arts Center production of William Shakespeare play. St. Albans City Park, 1 Park Drive, St. Albans. Call 304-721-8896 or visit www.albanartscenter.com.

“DEADLY DIVIDE — THE HATFIELD MCCOY STORY”: 8:30 p.m. Liz Spurlock Amphitheater, Chief Logan State Park, 376 Little Buffalo Creek Road, Logan. Call 304-752-0253.

Fairs/festivals

CABELL COUNTY FAIR: 11:30 a.m. Adults $8. Carnival, entertainment, livestock show. WV Pumpkin Park, 1 Pumpkin Way, Milton.

JACKSON COUNTY JUNIOR FAIR: Gates open at 7:30 a.m., Jackson County Fairgrounds near Cottageville. Tickets $10 for ages 12 and up; $5 for ages 2-11. Children under 2 admitted free. Visit www.jacksoncountyfair.com.

Etc.

“YOUNG FACES” MODELING AUDITION: 1 p.m. Free. Auditions for upcoming Back to School runway show. No experience necessary. Charleston Town Center, Macy’s Court.

Funerals Today

Funerals For Today July 27, 2019

Adkins, Bethel - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Atkins, Geraldine Burton - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Blevins, Forrest W. - 2 p.m., New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, Dunbar.

Bodnar, Jr, Stephen James - 2:20 p.m., Bruce McDonald Memorial United Methodist Church, Man.

Cassis, George - 11 a.m., St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston.

Church, Ronald - 11 a.m., Evans funeral Home and Cremations Services at Chapmanville.

Dennison, William - 1 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.

Deskins, Gay -11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Egnor, Donald - 3 p.m., Forest Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum, Pecks Mill.

Fox, John L. - 11 a.m., St. Agnes Catholic Church, Charleston.

Johnson, Troy and Dolores -1p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Kinkler-Cantley, Stephanie - 2 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Merrimee, Hazel Marie - 10 a.m., Ridgelawn Memorial Park Abbey of Devotion, Huntington.

Marion, Palmajune - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Milhoan, Kenneth - 1 p.m., Coonskin Park, Shelter #9, Charleston.

Nutter, Carl - Noon, Cross Lanes United Methodist Church.

Prudnick, Raymond - 10 a.m., St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, Morgantown.

Ramsey, William - 1 p.m., Wilson-Smith Funeral Home, Clay.

Smith, David R. - 11:30 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasglow.

Smith, Doyle Dayton - 2 p.m., Dunbar First Baptist Church, Dunbar.

Taylor, Jr. Charles E. - 2 p.m., Pocatalico Community Church, Pocatalico.

Tucker, Lester - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.

Willis, Peggy Ann - 6 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Wood, William - 2 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.