Things to do today: March 1, 2020

Music

WEST VIRGINIA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: 2 p.m. Free. Cello selections from West Virginia Symphony Orchestra’s literary homage to Ernest Hemingway. Sunday Jams. Kanawha County Public Library, 123 Capitol St. Call 304-343-4646.

DANU: 5 p.m. Tickets start at $30. Carnegie Hall, 105 Church St., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-7917 or visit www.carnegiehallwv.com.

Art

“THE COLORED MUSEUM”: 2 p.m., Tickets, $15 for adults and $10 for children. Alban Arts Center, St. Albans. The satire and exploration of themes and identities in African American culture written by playwright George C. Wolfe will be presented. Call 304-721-8896 or visit albanartscenter.com.

Film

“STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER”: 3 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.

Etc.

KANAWHA TRAIL CLUB HIKE: 1:30 p.m., Cato Park. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue an Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. The hike is 3 to 4 miles and is considered moderate with some hills.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, March 1, 2020

Atha, Joseph - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Castaneda, Mary - 3 p.m., Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Charleston.

Collins, Gary - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Eastwood Sr., Charles - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

Hypes Sr., Rodney - 2 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.

Johnson, Lisa - 2 p.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Buckeye.

McCartney, Earl - 6 p.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.

Riddle, Carolyn - 1 p.m., Esta Memorial Baptist Church, Belle.

Tonkin, Marbia - 2 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.

Vanhoy, Ruth - 1 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.

Wehrle, Chad - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Woodrum, Harold - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.