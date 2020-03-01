Things to do today: March 1, 2020

Music
WEST VIRGINIA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: 2 p.m. Free. Cello selections from West Virginia Symphony Orchestra’s literary homage to Ernest Hemingway. Sunday Jams. Kanawha County Public Library, 123 Capitol St. Call 304-343-4646.
DANU: 5 p.m. Tickets start at $30. Carnegie Hall, 105 Church St., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-7917 or visit www.carnegiehallwv.com.
Art
“THE COLORED MUSEUM”: 2 p.m., Tickets, $15 for adults and $10 for children. Alban Arts Center, St. Albans. The satire and exploration of themes and identities in African American culture written by playwright George C. Wolfe will be presented. Call 304-721-8896 or visit albanartscenter.com.
Film
“STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER”: 3 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
Etc.
KANAWHA TRAIL CLUB HIKE: 1:30 p.m., Cato Park. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue an Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. The hike is 3 to 4 miles and is considered moderate with some hills.