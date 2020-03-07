Things to do today: March 7, 2020

Music

DIXIE HIGHWAY: 7 p.m. Cover $10. Marmet Recreation Center, 8500 MacCorkle Ave. Call 304-590-0238.

JAKE EDDY TRIO: 7 p.m. Free. Bluegrass Kitchen, 1600 Washington St. E. Call 304-346-2871.

THE BING BROTHERS: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $10. Pocahontas County Opera House, 818 Third Ave., Marlinton. Call 304-646-9979 or visit www.pocahontasoperahouse.org.

Film

“BAIT”: 5 and 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.

“STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER”: 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.

Stage

DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS “DREAM BIG”: 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Tickets start at $15. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive. Call 800-745-3000.

“FOLLIES”: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $15. Sondheim musical presented by Alchemy Theatre. Janice Chandler Auditorium, 729 Ninth Ave. No. 83, Huntington. Visit alchemytheatretroupe.org.

“TITUS ANDRONICUS”: 8 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors $12. Students $10. The Bullock Distillery, 121 W. Washington St. Visit titusproject.bpt.me.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, March 7, 2020

Baker, Thomas - 1 p.m., North Charleston Baptist Church, Charleston.

Baldwin, Orville - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Ceperley, Florian - 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Charleston.

Clay, Sylvia - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Collins, Ronnie - 10 a.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.

Comstock, David - 11 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Cook, Amy - 10 a.m., Eleanor Town Hall, Eleanor.

Davis, Elizabeth - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Facemire Jr., Cecil - 2 p.m., Birch River Cemetery.

Facemyer, Jenny - 1 p.m., Southeast Church of the Nazarene, Kanawha City.

Ferrell, Michael - Noon, Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan.

Garrett, Joel - 1 p.m., Boggs Fork Community Church, near Spencer.

Harper, Earthleen - 4 p.m., Rucker Cemetery, Elkview.

Justice, Mayfair - 10 a.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.

Moore, Mary - 1 p.m., Emma Chapel Cemetery.

Moss, Nancy - 12:30 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Neidert, Ronald - 10 a.m., St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Wheeling.

Newsom, Doris - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Pendleberry, Ruth - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Ruch, James - Noon, First Baptist Church, St. Albans.

Shamblin, Jesse - 2 p.m., Toney's Branch Church, Bloomingrose.

Treadway, Donald - Noon, Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Weethee Sr., Robert - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Williams Sr., Herman - 2 p.m., Clear Creek Presbyterian Church.