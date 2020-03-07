Things to do today: March 7, 2020

Music
DIXIE HIGHWAY: 7 p.m. Cover $10. Marmet Recreation Center, 8500 MacCorkle Ave. Call 304-590-0238.
JAKE EDDY TRIO: 7 p.m. Free. Bluegrass Kitchen, 1600 Washington St. E. Call 304-346-2871.
THE BING BROTHERS: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $10. Pocahontas County Opera House, 818 Third Ave., Marlinton. Call 304-646-9979 or visit www.pocahontasoperahouse.org.
Film
“BAIT”: 5 and 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
“STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER”: 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
Stage
DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS “DREAM BIG”: 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Tickets start at $15. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive. Call 800-745-3000.
“FOLLIES”: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $15. Sondheim musical presented by Alchemy Theatre. Janice Chandler Auditorium, 729 Ninth Ave. No. 83, Huntington. Visit alchemytheatretroupe.org.
“TITUS ANDRONICUS”: 8 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors $12. Students $10. The Bullock Distillery, 121 W. Washington St. Visit titusproject.bpt.me.