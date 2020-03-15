Things to do today: March 15, 2020

Music
CHRISTOPHER ENGEL: 4 p.m. Donations accepted. Concerts at St. John’s Series. St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1105 Quarrier St. Call 304-343-4355.
Film
“CYRANO DE BERGERAC”: 2 p.m. Tickets $15. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
“JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL”: 3 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
Etc
KANAWHA TRAIL CLUB HIKE: 1:30 p.m. on Meeks Mountain Trails. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. The hike is a moderate 3.5 miles with a few hills and combines part of the original trail and a new trail to make a loop. Regroup at Hurricane City Park at the parking lot on the left.
Note: Events subject to change