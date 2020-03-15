Things to do today: March 15, 2020

Music

CHRISTOPHER ENGEL: 4 p.m. Donations accepted. Concerts at St. John’s Series. St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1105 Quarrier St. Call 304-343-4355.

Film

“CYRANO DE BERGERAC”: 2 p.m. Tickets $15. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.

“JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL”: 3 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.

Etc

KANAWHA TRAIL CLUB HIKE: 1:30 p.m. on Meeks Mountain Trails. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. The hike is a moderate 3.5 miles with a few hills and combines part of the original trail and a new trail to make a loop. Regroup at Hurricane City Park at the parking lot on the left.

Note: Events subject to change

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, March 15, 2020

Bush, Katherine - 4 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Cantley, Claryce - 2 p.m., Carte Cemetery, Coopers Creek.

Cottrell, Karen - 2 p.m., Arnoldsburg Community Park.

Lively, David - 1 p.m., Rich Creek Cemetery, Jodie.

Moore, Barbara - 1 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Stutler, Denzil - 2 p.m., New Life Southern Baptist Church, Cowen.