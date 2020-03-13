Things to do today: March 13, 2020

Music
“SEVEN CHANCES”: 7 p.m. Adults $10. Students and children free. Silent movie with music by organist David Briggs. Pipesounds. Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane. Call 304-562-5903.
SWEET CAROLINE: 7 p.m. Free. Coal River Coffee, 64 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans. Call 304-586-6696.
THE RAILROAD BANDITS: 7 p.m. Cover $5. West Side Jamboree, 211 Tennessee Ave. Call 304-767-0084.
MA’AM: 7:30 p.m. Free. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylorbooks.com.
OPEN MIC: 7:30 p.m. Adults $5. Seniors, children and performers $2. Hosted by Ron Sowell. Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road. Call 304-345-0021.
Dance
SHAG DANCING: 7 p.m. Cover $6. Lessons available for beginning and intermediate dancers. Charleston Area Shag Society. Mountain Pie on the River, 5930 MacCorkle Ave., St. Albans. Call 304-549-0104.
Film
“JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL”: 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
“BEANPOLE”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
Stage
“FOLLIES”: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $15. Sondheim musical presented by Alchemy Theatre. Janice Chandler Auditorium, 729 Ninth Ave. No. 83, Huntington. Visit alchemytheatretroupe.org.
Etc.
POETRY OUT LOUD STATE FINALS: 9:30 a.m. Free. Statewide high school poetry recitation competition. Hosted by Bil Lepp. Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E.