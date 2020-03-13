Things to do today: March 13, 2020

Music

“SEVEN CHANCES”: 7 p.m. Adults $10. Students and children free. Silent movie with music by organist David Briggs. Pipesounds. Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane. Call 304-562-5903.

SWEET CAROLINE: 7 p.m. Free. Coal River Coffee, 64 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans. Call 304-586-6696.

THE RAILROAD BANDITS: 7 p.m. Cover $5. West Side Jamboree, 211 Tennessee Ave. Call 304-767-0084.

MA’AM: 7:30 p.m. Free. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylorbooks.com.

OPEN MIC: 7:30 p.m. Adults $5. Seniors, children and performers $2. Hosted by Ron Sowell. Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road. Call 304-345-0021.

Dance

SHAG DANCING: 7 p.m. Cover $6. Lessons available for beginning and intermediate dancers. Charleston Area Shag Society. Mountain Pie on the River, 5930 MacCorkle Ave., St. Albans. Call 304-549-0104.

Film

“JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL”: 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.

“BEANPOLE”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.

Stage

“FOLLIES”: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $15. Sondheim musical presented by Alchemy Theatre. Janice Chandler Auditorium, 729 Ninth Ave. No. 83, Huntington. Visit alchemytheatretroupe.org.

Etc.

POETRY OUT LOUD STATE FINALS: 9:30 a.m. Free. Statewide high school poetry recitation competition. Hosted by Bil Lepp. Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, March 13, 2020

Adkins, Jerry - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Blake, Larry - Noon, Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Brown, Samuel - 1 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.

Colvin, Victoria - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Crawford, Mearl - 11 a.m., South Charleston First Church of God, South Charleston.

Henderson, Alberta - 1 p.m., Church of Christ, Bloomingrose.

Herdman, Margie - 3 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Hicks, Michael - 7 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Mick, Billee - 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Buckhannon.

Nichols, Robert - 1 p.m., Cross Lanes Baptist Church, Cross Lanes.

Pauley, Margaret – 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Rollins, E. Carrolene - 2 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Rose, Edith - 1 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Rose, Lorraine - 1 p.m., Wilson-Smith Funeral Home, Clay.

Saunders, Robin - 1 p.m., Shining Light Celebrations Church, Charleston.

Steele, Donald - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Stiltner, Charlotte - 2 p.m, Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Thaxton, Orville - 6 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.