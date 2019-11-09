Things to do today: Nov. 9, 2019

Music
BACK PORCH STRING BAND: 7 p.m. Free. Bluegrass Kitchen, 1600 Washington St. E. Call 304-346-2871.
J.L. SCOTT AND NASH/MEMPHIS: 7 p.m. Cover $6. West Side Jamboree, 211 Tennessee Ave. Call 304-767-0084.
STONESTREET: 7 p.m. Cover $10. Marmet Recreation Center, 8500 MacCorkle Ave. Call 304-590-0238.
SASHA COLETTE: 7:30 p.m. Free. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylorbooks.com.
CLINTON COLLINS with BILL MAIR: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $20. Woody Hawley Series. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570 or visit www.theclaycenter.org.
Dance
DANCE: 5 p.m. Cover $4. Hansford Center, 500 Washington St. St. Albans. Call 304-722-4621.
DANCE: 6 p.m. Cover $6. Music with Last Chance Band. Barboursville Community Center, 721 Central Ave., Barboursville. Call 304-736-5380.
SOUTH CHARLESTON COMMUNITY SENIOR FALL DANCE: 6 to 9:30 p.m., $5 at the door. Little Creek Golf Course Ballroom. Appetizers, door prizes and a 50/50 drawing will be featured. Stephanie and the Mark IV Band will perform. Call Trucilla at 304-744-4731, ext. 3104.
Film
“BRIAN BANKS”: 3 and 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D Street, South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
“DOWNTOWN 81”: 5 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
“FIDDLIN”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
Stage
“THE GREENBRIER GHOST”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $30. Seniors $27. Students $20. Greenbrier Valley Theatre, 1038 Washington St. E., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-3838.
“OKLAHOMA!”: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25 and $35. Charleston Light Opera Guild 70th Anniversary production. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Theater, 200 Civic Center Drive. Call 304-343-2287.
SARAH VOWELL: NY TIMES BEST SELLING AUTHOR: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $71. Marshall Artist Series. Joan C. Edwards Theater, Marshall University, Huntington. Call 304-342-5757 or visit www.ticketmaster.com.