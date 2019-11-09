Things to do today: Nov. 9, 2019

Music

BACK PORCH STRING BAND: 7 p.m. Free. Bluegrass Kitchen, 1600 Washington St. E. Call 304-346-2871.

J.L. SCOTT AND NASH/MEMPHIS: 7 p.m. Cover $6. West Side Jamboree, 211 Tennessee Ave. Call 304-767-0084.

STONESTREET: 7 p.m. Cover $10. Marmet Recreation Center, 8500 MacCorkle Ave. Call 304-590-0238.

SASHA COLETTE: 7:30 p.m. Free. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylorbooks.com.

CLINTON COLLINS with BILL MAIR: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $20. Woody Hawley Series. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570 or visit www.theclaycenter.org.

Dance

DANCE: 5 p.m. Cover $4. Hansford Center, 500 Washington St. St. Albans. Call 304-722-4621.

DANCE: 6 p.m. Cover $6. Music with Last Chance Band. Barboursville Community Center, 721 Central Ave., Barboursville. Call 304-736-5380.

SOUTH CHARLESTON COMMUNITY SENIOR FALL DANCE: 6 to 9:30 p.m., $5 at the door. Little Creek Golf Course Ballroom. Appetizers, door prizes and a 50/50 drawing will be featured. Stephanie and the Mark IV Band will perform. Call Trucilla at 304-744-4731, ext. 3104.

Film

“BRIAN BANKS”: 3 and 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D Street, South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.

“DOWNTOWN 81”: 5 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.

“FIDDLIN”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.

Stage

“THE GREENBRIER GHOST”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $30. Seniors $27. Students $20. Greenbrier Valley Theatre, 1038 Washington St. E., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-3838.

“OKLAHOMA!”: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25 and $35. Charleston Light Opera Guild 70th Anniversary production. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Theater, 200 Civic Center Drive. Call 304-343-2287.

SARAH VOWELL: NY TIMES BEST SELLING AUTHOR: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $71. Marshall Artist Series. Joan C. Edwards Theater, Marshall University, Huntington. Call 304-342-5757 or visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, November 9, 2019

Beasley, Keagan - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.

Brown, Hilda - Noon, White Funeral Home, Summersville.

Carter, Carol - 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Flinn Street, Ravenswood.

Chapman, Danielle - 2 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Pt. Pleasant.

Craddock, Violet - 1 p.m., Forks of Coal Missionary Baptist Church, Alum Creek.

Curry, Stacy - 11:30 a.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, Huntington.

Davis, Barbara - Noon, Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Dotson, Margaret - 7 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Duckwyler, Jeri - 1 p.m., The Father's House, North Charleston.

Ellis, Cindy - 11 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Fisher, Leila - Noon, Cross Lanes United Methodist Church.

Fraley, Pam - 11 a.m., Colcord Presbyterian Church.

George, Lois - 11:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. 

Glazer, Donald - 11 a.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Charleston.

Harris, Ruby - Noon, First Baptist Church of Charleston.

Hayes, Mary - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo. 

Henshaw III, Harry - 5 p.m., St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Charleston.

Lemons, Jessie - 1 p.m., Audra State Park, Buckhannon.

Lewis, JoAnn - 11 a.m., Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Carbondale.

Miller, Wanda - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Morton, Ellen - 2 p.m., Hugheston Church of God of Prophecy, Hugheston.

Mynes, Barry - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Neal, John - 1 p.m., Vaughn Baptist Church, Vaughan.

Persinger, Norma - 3 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Porter, Calvin - 2 p.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.

Rimmer, Pamala - 2 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Rose, Helen - Noon, Gateway Christian Church, St. Albans.

Ross, James - 6 p.m., Clay Center, Charleston.

Rucker, John - Noon, 1147 John Fork Road, Elkview.

Siders, James - 11 a.m., Big Bottom Missionary Baptist Church, Campbells Creek.

Smith, Ataysheo - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Spence, Guy - 2 p.m., McGhee - Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.

Spencer, Michael - 11 a.m., Log Chapel, Hewett. 

Stuckey, Robert - 5 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Vickers, Lawrence - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek. 

Young, Melissa - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.