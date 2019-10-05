You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Things to do today: Oct. 5, 2019

Music

ALAN GRIFFITH: 7 p.m. Free. Bluegrass Kitchen, 1600 Washington St. E. Call 304-346-2871.

BLESSED BEYOND: 7 p.m. Adults $5. Children $3. Jerry Run Summer Theater, W.Va. 20, Cleveland, near Holly River State Park. Call 304-493-6574.

FREAKSHOW SHOWCASE FESTIVAL: 7 p.m. Cover $10. Underground and independent hip-hop music. The Empty Glass, 410 Elizabeth St. Call 304-345-3914 or visit www.emptyglass.com.

SPENCER ELLIOTT TRIO: 7:30 p.m. Free. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylorbooks.com.

KEN KRUGER: 8 p.m. Free. The Lost Paddle, Ace Adventure Resort, Concho Road, Oak Hill. Call 304-469-2651.

MAN MAN with GRLWOOD: 9 p.m. Tickets $13. Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre, 403 Neville St., Beckley. Call 304-763-7059.

Film

“OVERCOMER”: 3 and 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.

“LINDA RONDSTADT — THE SOUND OF MY VOICE”: 5 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.

“HOCUS POCUS”: 6:30 p.m. Free. Ritter Park Amphitheater, Huntington.

“HONEYLAND”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.

Theater

“THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW”: 2 and 7 p.m. Adults $15. Students $10. Retelling of of the Washington Irving story. Children’s Theatre of Charleston. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston.

“AVON-BY-THE-SEA”: 7 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors and students $8. CYAC production. Recommended for audiences 12 and older. Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St. W.

“THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $30. Seniors $27. Children $20. Based on the book “Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl.” Greenbrier Valley Theatre, 1038 Washington St. E., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-3838.

Etc.

ROD RUN & DOO WOP: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Free. Car show, music and activities. 600 Kanawha Blvd. E.

WEST VIRGINIA PUMPKIN FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission $8. All things pumpkin, plus crafts, music and activities for the family. West Virginia Pumpkin Festival, One Pumpkin Way, Milton. Call 304-743-8774.

WEST VIRGINIA BOOK FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. Free. Used book sale, author events, writer’s workshops and more. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive.

“BLOODY MARY: MAKEUP TO DIE FOR”: 11 a.m. Tickets $50 (covers two people). Reservations required. Special effects makeup workshop. Fear on the Farm, 8325 Winfield Road, Winfield. Call 304-437-2860.

PROFESSIONAL BULL RIDERS PENDLETON WHISKY VELOCITY TOUR: 7 p.m. Tickets start at $19. Big Sandy Superstore Arena, One Civic Center Plaza, Huntington. Call 800-745-3000.

KANAWHA TRAIL CLUB HIKE: 9:30 a.m. on Cranberry Road. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. Regroup at the Cranberry Campground. The walk is on a graveled, gated Cranberry Road from the campground to Lick Branch Shelter and back for up to 10 miles on a flat trail.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, October 5, 2019

Baber, Bessie - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Bailey, Debbie - 2 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Bailey, Nina - 10 a.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Bradley, Luke - 11 a.m., Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Carte Sr., Glenn - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

DeRaimo, Pricilla - 2 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.

Guyer, Curtis - 2 p.m. Rosewood Cemetery, Lewisburg.

Hall, Freddie - Noon, Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Huffman, Naomi - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

King, Charles - 1 p.m., Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Lambrechts, Ella - 11:30 a.m., Ascension Catholic Church, Hurricane.

Lambros, Elizabeth - 2 p.m., Chapel of First Presbyterian Church, Charleston.

Murdock, Edward - 2 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Owens, Margaret - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Parker, Malinda - 3:30 p.m., 905 Wilson Street, South Charleston.

Pauley, Debra - 7 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Pt. Pleasant.

Pickens, David - 1 p.m., Ireland United Methodist Church, Ireland.

Tanner, Joan - 1 p.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.

Williams, Thomas - 11 a.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.