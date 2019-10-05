Things to do today: Oct. 5, 2019

Music
ALAN GRIFFITH: 7 p.m. Free. Bluegrass Kitchen, 1600 Washington St. E. Call 304-346-2871.
BLESSED BEYOND: 7 p.m. Adults $5. Children $3. Jerry Run Summer Theater, W.Va. 20, Cleveland, near Holly River State Park. Call 304-493-6574.
FREAKSHOW SHOWCASE FESTIVAL: 7 p.m. Cover $10. Underground and independent hip-hop music. The Empty Glass, 410 Elizabeth St. Call 304-345-3914 or visit www.emptyglass.com.
SPENCER ELLIOTT TRIO: 7:30 p.m. Free. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylorbooks.com.
KEN KRUGER: 8 p.m. Free. The Lost Paddle, Ace Adventure Resort, Concho Road, Oak Hill. Call 304-469-2651.
MAN MAN with GRLWOOD: 9 p.m. Tickets $13. Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre, 403 Neville St., Beckley. Call 304-763-7059.
Film
“OVERCOMER”: 3 and 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
“LINDA RONDSTADT — THE SOUND OF MY VOICE”: 5 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
“HOCUS POCUS”: 6:30 p.m. Free. Ritter Park Amphitheater, Huntington.
“HONEYLAND”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
Theater
“THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW”: 2 and 7 p.m. Adults $15. Students $10. Retelling of of the Washington Irving story. Children’s Theatre of Charleston. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston.
“AVON-BY-THE-SEA”: 7 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors and students $8. CYAC production. Recommended for audiences 12 and older. Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St. W.
“THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $30. Seniors $27. Children $20. Based on the book “Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl.” Greenbrier Valley Theatre, 1038 Washington St. E., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-3838.
Etc.
ROD RUN & DOO WOP: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Free. Car show, music and activities. 600 Kanawha Blvd. E.
WEST VIRGINIA PUMPKIN FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission $8. All things pumpkin, plus crafts, music and activities for the family. West Virginia Pumpkin Festival, One Pumpkin Way, Milton. Call 304-743-8774.
WEST VIRGINIA BOOK FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. Free. Used book sale, author events, writer’s workshops and more. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive.
“BLOODY MARY: MAKEUP TO DIE FOR”: 11 a.m. Tickets $50 (covers two people). Reservations required. Special effects makeup workshop. Fear on the Farm, 8325 Winfield Road, Winfield. Call 304-437-2860.
PROFESSIONAL BULL RIDERS PENDLETON WHISKY VELOCITY TOUR: 7 p.m. Tickets start at $19. Big Sandy Superstore Arena, One Civic Center Plaza, Huntington. Call 800-745-3000.
KANAWHA TRAIL CLUB HIKE: 9:30 a.m. on Cranberry Road. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. Regroup at the Cranberry Campground. The walk is on a graveled, gated Cranberry Road from the campground to Lick Branch Shelter and back for up to 10 miles on a flat trail.