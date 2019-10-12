Things to do today: Oct. 12, 2019

Music
MARK IV WITH STEPHANIE MOORE: 7 p.m. Cover $10. Marmet Recreation Center, 8500 MacCorkle Ave. Call 304-590-0238.
THE NON-PROPHETS STRING BAND WITH PAUL GARTNER, JIM MULLINS, JERROD SAUL and RON DEAN: 7 p.m. Free. Bluegrass Kitchen, 1600 Washington St. E. Call 304-346-2871.
NORFOLK & SOUTHERN: 7 p.m. Adults $5. Children $3. Jerry Run Summer Theater, W.Va 20, Cleveland, near Holly River State Park. Call 304-493-6574.
SONGS FROM THE BRITISH INVASION: 7 p.m. Advance tickets $12. At the door $15. Presented by the ThunderTones barbershop chorus. Huntington Museum of Art, 2033 McCoy Road, Huntington. Call 304-617-1816.
PIERCE PETTIS and DAVID WEBB: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $20. Woody Hawley Concert Series. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570 or visit www.theclaycenter.org.
KEN KRUGER: 8 p.m. Free. The Lost Paddle, Ace Adventure Resort, Concho Road, Oak Hill. Call 304-469-2651.
Film
“THE LION KING”: 3 and 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D Street, South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
“LINDA RONDSTADT — THE SOUND OF MY VOICE”: 5 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
“HONEYLAND”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
Stage
“SPACE PREACHERS: THE MUSICAL”: 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets $15. Reading of new musical based on the film by Daniel Boyd. The Elk City Playhouse, 218 West Washington St.
“MAMIE”: 7 p.m. Adults $12. Children $8. Presented by The Aracoma Story. The Coalfield Jamboree, 308 Main Street, Logan. Call 304-752-0253.
“THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $30. Seniors $27. Children $20. Based on the book “Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl.” Greenbrier Valley Theatre, 1038 Washington St. E., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-3838.
HISTORIC TRAGEDIES: 8 p.m. Admission $10. One-mile stroll with gruesome stories. Ripley Courthouse, 100 N. Court St., Ripley.
Etc.
MUSICWORKS: 1 to 3 p.m., West Virginia Music Hall of Fame museum inside the Charleston Town Center. Local musicians will be presented. Part of FestivALL Fall. For information, visit festivallcharleston.com.
“LOVE OF POWER VS. POWER OF LOVE”: 7:30 p.m., Culture Center Theater, presented by West Virginia Dance Company. Part of FestivALL. For information, visit festivallcharleston.com.
TSUBASACON: 10 a.m. to midnight. Tickets $35. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive.
THE ASYLUM’S ANNUAL FALL FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. Free admission. Music, crafts and activities. Asylum activities extra. Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum, 50 S. River Ave., Weston.