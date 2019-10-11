Things to do today: Oct. 11, 2019

Music

THE UNITED STATES NAVY BAND: 6 p.m. Free. Haddad Riverfront Park. Part of FestivALL Fall events. For information, visit festivallcharleston.com.

DIXIE HIGHWAY WITH CINDY BIRD: 7 p.m. Adults $5. Children 12 and under free. Elk River Community Center, 1078 Main St., Elkview. Call 304-965-3722.

GHOST: 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $49.50. Big Sandy Superstore Arena, One Civic Center Plaza, Huntington. Call 800-745-3000.

RON SOWELL’S OPEN STAGE: 7:30 p.m. Adults $5. Performers, seniors and children $2. Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road. Call 304-345-0021.

BOMBADIL WITH TOFUJITSU: 8 p.m. Tickets $15. Sound Checks. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570 or visit www.theclay center.org.

JOUWALA COLLECTIVE: 8 p.m. Free. The Lost Paddle, Ace Adventure Resort, Concho Road, Oak Hill. Call 304-469-2651.

Film

“THE LION KING”: 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.

“LINDA RONDSTADT — THE SOUND OF MY VOICE”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.

Stage

“SPACE PREACHERS: THE MUSICAL”: 7 p.m. Tickets $15. Reading of new musical based on the film by Daniel Boyd. Elk City Playhouse, 218 West Washington St.

“MAMIE”: 7 p.m. Adults $12. Children $8. Presented by The Aracoma Story. The Coalfield Jamboree, 308 Main Street, Logan. Call 304-752-0253.

“THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $30. Seniors $27. Children $20. Based on the book “Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl.” Greenbrier Valley Theatre, 1038 Washington St. E., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-3838.

Etc.

TSUBASACON: Noon to midnight. Tickets $30. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, October 11, 2019

Adkins, Leota - 1 p.m., Adkins Cemetery, Dog Run.

Basham, Joanne - 2 p.m., Hawks Nest Room, Marriott, downtown Charleston.

Creed Jr., Robert - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Gandy, Leonard - 11 a.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Gawthrop, Freda - 2 p.m., Southern Baptist Fellowship, Summersville.

Gerlach, Barbara - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Harper, Barry - 11 a.m., Mid-Ferrell Cemetery, Bandytown.

Kirby, Timothy - 6 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Meadows, Barton - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Taylor Sr., Lewis - 1 p.m., Levi First Missionary Baptist Church, Rand.

Turner, William - Noon, Dickens Family Cemetery, Naoma.

Walls, Danielle - 1 p.m., Floral Hills Cemetery, Sissonville.