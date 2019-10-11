Things to do today: Oct. 11, 2019

Music
THE UNITED STATES NAVY BAND: 6 p.m. Free. Haddad Riverfront Park. Part of FestivALL Fall events. For information, visit festivallcharleston.com.
DIXIE HIGHWAY WITH CINDY BIRD: 7 p.m. Adults $5. Children 12 and under free. Elk River Community Center, 1078 Main St., Elkview. Call 304-965-3722.
GHOST: 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $49.50. Big Sandy Superstore Arena, One Civic Center Plaza, Huntington. Call 800-745-3000.
RON SOWELL’S OPEN STAGE: 7:30 p.m. Adults $5. Performers, seniors and children $2. Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road. Call 304-345-0021.
BOMBADIL WITH TOFUJITSU: 8 p.m. Tickets $15. Sound Checks. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570 or visit www.theclay center.org.
JOUWALA COLLECTIVE: 8 p.m. Free. The Lost Paddle, Ace Adventure Resort, Concho Road, Oak Hill. Call 304-469-2651.
Film
“THE LION KING”: 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
“LINDA RONDSTADT — THE SOUND OF MY VOICE”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
Stage
“SPACE PREACHERS: THE MUSICAL”: 7 p.m. Tickets $15. Reading of new musical based on the film by Daniel Boyd. Elk City Playhouse, 218 West Washington St.
“MAMIE”: 7 p.m. Adults $12. Children $8. Presented by The Aracoma Story. The Coalfield Jamboree, 308 Main Street, Logan. Call 304-752-0253.
“THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $30. Seniors $27. Children $20. Based on the book “Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl.” Greenbrier Valley Theatre, 1038 Washington St. E., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-3838.
Etc.
TSUBASACON: Noon to midnight. Tickets $30. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive.