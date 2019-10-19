Things to do today: Oct. 19, 2019

Music

ROANE COUNTY JAMBOREE with KENNY AND BECKY AND THE COUNTRY SWINGERS: 6 p.m. Adults $4. Children under 12 free. COA Building, 811 Madison Ave., Spencer. Call 304-927-1997.

FOUR ON THE FLOOR: 7 p.m. Cover $10. Marmet Recreation Center, 8500 MacCorkle Ave. Call 304-590-0238.

GLENVILLE STATE BLUEGRASS CONCERT: 7 p.m. Adults $10. Children 5 and under free. Fine Arts Center Auditorium, Glenville State College, Glenville.

SEAN RICHARDSON AND KAREN ALLEN: 7:30 p.m. Free. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylorbooks.com.

SOUTHRIDGE BLUEGRASS BAND: 7:30 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors $12. Children 12 and under $5. Mountaineer Opry, Cabell County 4-H Camp, Barboursville. Call 304-743-5749.

MARCHING BAND INVITATIONAL: 9:30 a.m. to after 10 p.m.. Admission: $8 for adults, $7 for children under 12. University of Charleston Stadium. Features competition and exhibition performances from high schools and middle schools from around the state. A Miss Majorette will be crowned.

WVSO 80TH ANNIVERSARY SPECTACULAR: 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $12. Conducted by Lawrence Loh with pianist Orion Weiss. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570 or visit www.theclay center.org.

THE KIND THIEVES with BLACK GARLIC and ROUNDHOG GRAVY: 8 p.m. Free. The Lost Paddle, Ace Adventure Resort, Concho Road, Oak Hill. Call 304-469-2651.

DAVISSON BROTHERS BAND: 9 p.m. Tickets $20. Tractor Bar, 546 Wilderness Highway, Mount Nebo. Call 304-872-8100.

ANGELA PERLEY: 9 p.m. Cover $5. Black Sheep Burrito, 279 9th St., Huntington. Call 304-523-1555.

Dance

FOOTMAD DANCE: 7 p.m. Cover $7. Children under 13 free. Music by The McKenzies. Caller Mike Miller. Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church, 317 Washington St. W. Call 304-729-4382.

Film

“THE LION KING”: 3 and 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.

“LINDA RONDSTADT — THE SOUND OF MY VOICE”: 5 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.

“HONEYLAND”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.

“THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW”: 8 p.m. Cover $5. Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre, 403 Neville St., Beckley. Call 304-763-7059.

Stage

“FROZEN JR.”: 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Adults $12. Children 12 and under $10. Huntington High School, 1 Highlander Way, Huntington.

“MAMIE”: 7 p.m. Adults $12. Children $8. Presented by The Aracoma Story. The Coalfield Jamboree, 308 Main St., Logan. Call 304-752-0253.

Etc.

BRIDGE DAY: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., New River Gorge Bridge, Fayetteville. Base jumbers, rapelers and more.

ANNUAL ROCK & GEM SHOW: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Adults $3. Children under 12 free. Presented by Kanawha Rock & Gem Club, Inc. South Charleston Community Center, 601 Jefferson Road, South Charleston. Call 304-544-6250.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, October 19,2019

Alexander, Jeanette - 11 a.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.

Anderson, Dolores - 3 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Basham, Harry - 11 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Bell, Don - 2 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Brown, Michele - 1 p.m., Grace Bible Church, Charleston.

Dooley, Ronnie - 2 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Dunbar, Jessie - 2 p.m., Ripley Church of Christ, Ripley.

Goodall, Emma - 2 p.m., Memorial Funeral Home, Princeton.

Grose, Roland - 1 p.m., Wilson-Smith Funeral Home, Clay.

Hedrick, Josephine - 1 p.m., Smathers Funeral Chapel, Rainelle.

Hopkins, Betty - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Hunt, Betty - 1:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Jarrell, Linda - 2:30 p.m., Memory Gardens, Madison.

Jarvis, Monuey - 2 p.m., Unity Gospel Tabernacle, Nebo.

Lewis, Evelyn - 1 p.m., Cross Lanes Baptist Church, Cross Lanes.

McClanahan, Patricia - 2 p.m., Goff-McClanahan Cemetery, Charleston.

McDaniel, Janet - 1 p.m., Norway Avenue Church of Christ Activity Building, Huntington.

Midkiff, Ned - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Mills, Harry - 1 p.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church, Charleston.

Neil Jr., Fred - 1 p.m., Jodie Missionary Baptist Church, Jodie.

O'Dell, Claytus - 2 p.m., Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle.

O'Leary, David - 11 a.m., Memory Gardens, Madison.

Park, Emily - 11 a.m., Old Stone Presbyterian Church, Lewisburg.

Rice, Katherine - 1 p.m., Bigson Freewill Baptist Church, Van.

White, Ella - Noon, Charleston Baptist Temple, Charleston.