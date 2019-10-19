Things to do today: Oct. 19, 2019

Music
ROANE COUNTY JAMBOREE with KENNY AND BECKY AND THE COUNTRY SWINGERS: 6 p.m. Adults $4. Children under 12 free. COA Building, 811 Madison Ave., Spencer. Call 304-927-1997.
FOUR ON THE FLOOR: 7 p.m. Cover $10. Marmet Recreation Center, 8500 MacCorkle Ave. Call 304-590-0238.
GLENVILLE STATE BLUEGRASS CONCERT: 7 p.m. Adults $10. Children 5 and under free. Fine Arts Center Auditorium, Glenville State College, Glenville.
SEAN RICHARDSON AND KAREN ALLEN: 7:30 p.m. Free. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylorbooks.com.
SOUTHRIDGE BLUEGRASS BAND: 7:30 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors $12. Children 12 and under $5. Mountaineer Opry, Cabell County 4-H Camp, Barboursville. Call 304-743-5749.
MARCHING BAND INVITATIONAL: 9:30 a.m. to after 10 p.m.. Admission: $8 for adults, $7 for children under 12. University of Charleston Stadium. Features competition and exhibition performances from high schools and middle schools from around the state. A Miss Majorette will be crowned.
WVSO 80TH ANNIVERSARY SPECTACULAR: 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $12. Conducted by Lawrence Loh with pianist Orion Weiss. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570 or visit www.theclay center.org.
THE KIND THIEVES with BLACK GARLIC and ROUNDHOG GRAVY: 8 p.m. Free. The Lost Paddle, Ace Adventure Resort, Concho Road, Oak Hill. Call 304-469-2651.
DAVISSON BROTHERS BAND: 9 p.m. Tickets $20. Tractor Bar, 546 Wilderness Highway, Mount Nebo. Call 304-872-8100.
ANGELA PERLEY: 9 p.m. Cover $5. Black Sheep Burrito, 279 9th St., Huntington. Call 304-523-1555.
Dance
FOOTMAD DANCE: 7 p.m. Cover $7. Children under 13 free. Music by The McKenzies. Caller Mike Miller. Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church, 317 Washington St. W. Call 304-729-4382.
Film
“THE LION KING”: 3 and 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
“LINDA RONDSTADT — THE SOUND OF MY VOICE”: 5 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
“HONEYLAND”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
“THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW”: 8 p.m. Cover $5. Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre, 403 Neville St., Beckley. Call 304-763-7059.
Stage
“FROZEN JR.”: 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Adults $12. Children 12 and under $10. Huntington High School, 1 Highlander Way, Huntington.
“MAMIE”: 7 p.m. Adults $12. Children $8. Presented by The Aracoma Story. The Coalfield Jamboree, 308 Main St., Logan. Call 304-752-0253.
Etc.
BRIDGE DAY: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., New River Gorge Bridge, Fayetteville. Base jumbers, rapelers and more.
ANNUAL ROCK & GEM SHOW: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Adults $3. Children under 12 free. Presented by Kanawha Rock & Gem Club, Inc. South Charleston Community Center, 601 Jefferson Road, South Charleston. Call 304-544-6250.