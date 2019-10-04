You are the owner of this article.
Things to do today: Oct. 4, 2019

Music

BANDOLEROS: 7 p.m. Adults $5. Children 12 and under free. Cover $5. Elk River Community Center, 1078 Main St., Elkview. Call 304-965-3722.

KAREN ALLEN AND LUCY ISABEL: 7 p.m. Free. Bluegrass Kitchen, 1600 Washington St. E. Call 304-346-2871.

QUICKFIRE: 7 p.m. Adults $5. Children $3. Jerry Run Summer Theater, W.Va., 20, Cleveland, near Holly River State Park. Call 304-493-6574.

THE MFB: 8 p.m. Free. The Lost Paddle, Ace Adventure Resort, Concho Road, Oak Hill. Call 304-469-2651.

Film

“OVERCOMER”: 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D Street, South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.

“LINDA RONDSTADT — THE SOUND OF MY VOICE”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.

Stage

“AVON-BY-THE-SEA”: 7 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors and students $8. CYAC production. Recommended for audiences 12 and older. Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St. W.

“THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW”: 7 p.m. Adults $15. Students $10. Retelling of the Washington Irving story. Children’s Theatre of Charleston. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive.

“THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $30. Seniors $27. Children $20. Based on the book “Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl.” Greenbrier Valley Theatre, 1038 Washington St. E., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-3838.

Etc.

ROD RUN & DOO WOP: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Free. Car show, music and activities. 600 Kanawha Blvd. E.

WEST VIRGINIA PUMPKIN FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission $8. All things pumpkin, plus crafts, music and activities for the family. West Virginia Pumpkin Festival, One Pumpkin Way, Milton. Call 304-743-8774.

WEST VIRGINIA BOOK FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. Free. Used book sale, author events, writer’s workshops and more. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Dr.

PROFESSIONAL BULL RIDERS PENDLETON WHISKY VELOCITY TOUR: 8 p.m. Tickets start at $19. Big Sandy Superstore Arena, One Civic Center Plaza, Huntington. Call 800-745-3000.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, October 4, 2019

Adkins Jr., Paul - Noon, Spring Hill Baptist Church, South Charleston.

Blake, Pat - 6 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.

Choice, Donald - 1 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

Clay, Mark - 7 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Craig, Wendell - 2 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Deitz, Lula - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.

Evans, Timmy - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.

Haynes, Ronald - 2 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Pitchford, Carl - 11 a.m., Fishers Chapel United Methodist Church, Sissonville.

Reese Sr., Gregory - 11 a.m., Allens Fork Community Church.

Stover, Joyce - Noon, Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Summers, Ruth - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Wickiser, Edith - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Workman, Nettie - Noon, Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.

Wymer, Sandra - Noon, Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.