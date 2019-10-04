Things to do today: Oct. 4, 2019

Music
BANDOLEROS: 7 p.m. Adults $5. Children 12 and under free. Cover $5. Elk River Community Center, 1078 Main St., Elkview. Call 304-965-3722.
KAREN ALLEN AND LUCY ISABEL: 7 p.m. Free. Bluegrass Kitchen, 1600 Washington St. E. Call 304-346-2871.
QUICKFIRE: 7 p.m. Adults $5. Children $3. Jerry Run Summer Theater, W.Va., 20, Cleveland, near Holly River State Park. Call 304-493-6574.
THE MFB: 8 p.m. Free. The Lost Paddle, Ace Adventure Resort, Concho Road, Oak Hill. Call 304-469-2651.
Film
“OVERCOMER”: 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D Street, South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
“LINDA RONDSTADT — THE SOUND OF MY VOICE”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
Stage
“AVON-BY-THE-SEA”: 7 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors and students $8. CYAC production. Recommended for audiences 12 and older. Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St. W.
“THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW”: 7 p.m. Adults $15. Students $10. Retelling of the Washington Irving story. Children’s Theatre of Charleston. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive.
“THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $30. Seniors $27. Children $20. Based on the book “Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl.” Greenbrier Valley Theatre, 1038 Washington St. E., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-3838.
Etc.
ROD RUN & DOO WOP: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Free. Car show, music and activities. 600 Kanawha Blvd. E.
WEST VIRGINIA PUMPKIN FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission $8. All things pumpkin, plus crafts, music and activities for the family. West Virginia Pumpkin Festival, One Pumpkin Way, Milton. Call 304-743-8774.
WEST VIRGINIA BOOK FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. Free. Used book sale, author events, writer’s workshops and more. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Dr.
PROFESSIONAL BULL RIDERS PENDLETON WHISKY VELOCITY TOUR: 8 p.m. Tickets start at $19. Big Sandy Superstore Arena, One Civic Center Plaza, Huntington. Call 800-745-3000.