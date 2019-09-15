Things to do today: Sept. 15, 2019

Music
JEFF RUBY: 8 p.m. Free. Nashville rock artist on tour with his new release, “Spiral.” The Empty Glass Café, 410 Elizabeth St. Call 304-345-3914 or visit www.emptyglass.com.
“MOUNTAIN STAGE”: 7 p.m. Tickets $35. With Shawn Colvin, Lucy Kaplansky, Rebecca Loebe and more. With guest host Kathy Mattea. Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd E. mountainstage.org.
Film
“SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME”: 3 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D Street, South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
Stage
“MATILDA: THE MUSICAL”: 2 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors and children 12 and under $10. Adapted from the book by Roald Dahl about a young genius who uses her mind to save the day. Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main St., St. Albans. Call 304-721-8896 or visit www. albanartscenter.com.
Etc.
KANAWHA TRAIL CLUB HIKE: 12:30 p.m. on Kanawha State Forest’s Lindy, Middle Ridge, and Polecat trails. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. The hike is approximately 3 miles with a steep ascent and descent.