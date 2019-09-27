Things to do today: Sept. 27, 2019

Music
MIRANDA LAMBERT: 7 p.m. Tickets $49.75. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Dr. Call 800-745-3000.
SOUTHERN COOKIN WITH STEVE MULLINS: 7 p.m. Adults $5. Children 12 and under free. Cover $5. Elk River Community Center, 1078 Main St., Elkview. Call 304-965-3722.
DISTURBED: 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $49.50. Big Sandy Superstore Arena, One Civic Center Plaza, Huntington. Call 800-745-3000.
HOOTEN HALLERS: 8 p.m. Free. The Lost Paddle, Ace Adventure Resort, Concho Road, Oak Hill. Call 304-469-2651.
Dance
BALLROOM DANCE: 6:30 p.m. Cover $15. Hosted by Dick Newman. Barboursville Community Center, 721 Central Ave., Barboursville. Call 304-736-5380.
Fairs/festivals
20TH ANNUAL ROCKET BOYS/OCTOBER SKY FEST: Various locations in Beckley. For a complete schedule, visit rocketboysfestival.com.
Film
“OVERCOMER”: 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
“TO THE STARS”: 7 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Appalachian Queer Film Festival 2019. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
Stage
“AVON-BY-THE-SEA”: 7 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors and students $8. CYAC production. Recommended for audiences 12 and older. Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St. W.
“THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $30. Seniors $27. Children $20. Based on the book “Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl.” Greenbrier Valley Theatre, 1038 Washington St. E., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-3838.