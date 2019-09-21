Things to do today: Sept. 21, 2019

Music
FUNKTAFEST: 11:30 a.m. Tickets $20. Children 12 and under free. Family friendly concert with music by Tropidelic, Funk You, The MFB, The Settlement and more. Ritter Park Amphitheater, Huntington. Call 304-544-1332.
KENNY AND BECKY AND THE COUNTRY SWINGERS: 6 p.m. Adults $4. Children under 12 free. Roane County Country Jamboree, COA Building, 811 Madison Ave., Spencer. Call 304-927-1997.
THE BACK PORCH STRING BAND: 7 p.m. Free. Bluegrass Kitchen, 1600 Washington St. E. Call 304-346-2871.
THOREAU PIANO TRIO: 7 p.m. Tickets $10. Christ Church United Methodist, 1221 Quarrier St. Sponsored by the Charleston Chamber Music Society. Call 304-342-0192.
BUCK AND CO.: 7 p.m. Adults $5. Children $3. Jerry Run Summer Theater, W.Va. 20, Cleveland, near Holly River State Park. Call 304-493-6574.
DIXIE HIGHWAY: 7 p.m. Cover $6. Jerry Run Summer Theater, W.Va. 20, Cleveland, near Holly River State Park. Call 304-493-6574.
LEANN RIMES WITH THE WEST VIRGINIA SYMPHONY: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $38. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive. Call 800-745-3000.
CHAD NICKELL & THE LOOSE CHANGE: 8 p.m. Free. The Lost Paddle, Ace Adventure Resort, Concho Road, Oak Hill. Call 304-469-2651.
Dance
FOOTMAD DANCE: Cover $7. Children under 13 free. Music by Jeannie and the Dreamers. Caller Kim Thompson. Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church, 317 Washington St. W. Call 304-729-4382.
Film
“SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME”: 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D Street, South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
“THE FAREWELL”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
Stage
“THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $30. Seniors $27. Children $20. Based on the book “Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl.” Greenbrier Valley Theatre, 1038 Washington St. E., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-3838.
“MATILDA: THE MUSICAL”: 8 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors and children 12 and under $10. Adapted from the book by Roald Dahl about a young genius who uses her mind to save the day. Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main St., St. Albans. Call 304-721-8896 or visit www.albanartscenter.com.
Fairs/festival
MOTHMAN FESTIVAL: Point Pleasant. Includes live music, guest speakers, tours and cosplay. Costs vary. Some portions are free, while others, like admission to the Mothman Museum, charge a small fee. Call 304-812-5211 or visit mothmanfestival.com.
BARBOURSVILLE FALL FEST: 10 a.m. Free. Barboursville. Call 304-733-1500.