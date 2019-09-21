You are the owner of this article.
Things to do today: Sept. 21, 2019

Music

FUNKTAFEST: 11:30 a.m. Tickets $20. Children 12 and under free. Family friendly concert with music by Tropidelic, Funk You, The MFB, The Settlement and more. Ritter Park Amphitheater, Huntington. Call 304-544-1332.

KENNY AND BECKY AND THE COUNTRY SWINGERS: 6 p.m. Adults $4. Children under 12 free. Roane County Country Jamboree, COA Building, 811 Madison Ave., Spencer. Call 304-927-1997.

THE BACK PORCH STRING BAND: 7 p.m. Free. Bluegrass Kitchen, 1600 Washington St. E. Call 304-346-2871.

THOREAU PIANO TRIO: 7 p.m. Tickets $10. Christ Church United Methodist, 1221 Quarrier St. Sponsored by the Charleston Chamber Music Society. Call 304-342-0192.

BUCK AND CO.: 7 p.m. Adults $5. Children $3. Jerry Run Summer Theater, W.Va. 20, Cleveland, near Holly River State Park. Call 304-493-6574.

DIXIE HIGHWAY: 7 p.m. Cover $6. Jerry Run Summer Theater, W.Va. 20, Cleveland, near Holly River State Park. Call 304-493-6574.

LEANN RIMES WITH THE WEST VIRGINIA SYMPHONY: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $38. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive. Call 800-745-3000.

CHAD NICKELL & THE LOOSE CHANGE: 8 p.m. Free. The Lost Paddle, Ace Adventure Resort, Concho Road, Oak Hill. Call 304-469-2651.

Dance

FOOTMAD DANCE: Cover $7. Children under 13 free. Music by Jeannie and the Dreamers. Caller Kim Thompson. Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church, 317 Washington St. W. Call 304-729-4382.

Film

“SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME”: 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D Street, South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.

“THE FAREWELL”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.

Stage

“THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $30. Seniors $27. Children $20. Based on the book “Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl.” Greenbrier Valley Theatre, 1038 Washington St. E., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-3838.

“MATILDA: THE MUSICAL”: 8 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors and children 12 and under $10. Adapted from the book by Roald Dahl about a young genius who uses her mind to save the day. Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main St., St. Albans. Call 304-721-8896 or visit www.albanartscenter.com.

Fairs/festival

MOTHMAN FESTIVAL: Point Pleasant. Includes live music, guest speakers, tours and cosplay. Costs vary. Some portions are free, while others, like admission to the Mothman Museum, charge a small fee. Call 304-812-5211 or visit mothmanfestival.com.

BARBOURSVILLE FALL FEST: 10 a.m. Free. Barboursville. Call 304-733-1500.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, September 21, 2019

Abodeely, Malakee - 11 a.m., St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston. 

Ayers, Helen - 11 a.m., Belcher Family Cemetery, Pinch Ridge.

Backus, Ernest - 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Rainelle.

Bailey, Jerry - 5 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Carney Jr., Chester - 2 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Carter, Blanche - 11 a.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, North Elkview.

Copen, Louise - Noon, McRoss Baptist Church, McRoss.

Fizer, Donna - 3 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Fowler, Jeannette - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Goard II, Mitchell - 5 p.m., Central Community Tabernacle, Charleston.

Hammack, Barbara - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Kessinger, Wilma - 4 p.m., Canaan Baptist Church, Charleston.

Knight II, James - 6 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Lymon, Daniel - 1 p.m., Grace Bible Church, Charleston.

McKown, Travis - Noon, Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Wallback.

Miller, Alexander - 4 p.m., Roane County High School, Spencer.

Mitchell, Emma - 2 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, Hurricane.

Montgomery, Betty - 11 a.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Charleston.

Pfeil, Ruth - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

Roush III, George - 12:30 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Samuels, Hazel - 1:30 p.m., Dunbar Kingdom Hall, Dunbar.

Slonaker II, Harvey - Noon, Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Starks, Henry - 11 a.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Buckeye.

Stooke, David - Noon, Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.

Thompson, Thomas - 2 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.

White, Duane - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.

White, James - 1 p.m., Cedar Grove Middle School, Cedar Grove.

Woodson Jr., Lewis - 1 p.m., Abundant Life Ministries, Charleston.