Things to do today: Sept. 20, 2019

Music

OUTLAW COUNTRY BAND: 7 p.m. Cover $5. West Side Jamboree, 211 Tennessee Ave. Call 304-993-7693.

RUFF CUT COUNTRY AND PHIL MOLES: 7 p.m. Adults $5. Children 12 and under free. Elk River Community Center, 1078 Main St., Elkview. Call 304-965-3722.

CARLENE CARTER: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $20 and $25. Daughter of June Carter Cash and Carl Smith. Elk River Community Center, 1078 Main St., Elkview. Call 304-965-3722.

DANIELLE AND STEVE: 7:30 p.m. Free. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylorbooks.com.

FENCED IN BLUEGRASS: 7:30 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors $12. Children 12 and under $5. Mountaineer Opry, Cabell County 4-H Camp, Barboursville. Call 304-743-5749.

THE SETTLEMENT: 8 p.m. Free. The Lost Paddle, Ace Adventure Resort, Concho Road, Oak Hill. Call 304-469-2651.

TROMBONE SHORTY AND ORLEANS AVENUE: 7:30 p.m. Creative Arts Center, West Virginia University. Tickets are available at 304-293-7469 or through ticketmaster.com.

Film

“SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME”: 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D Street, South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.

“THE FAREWELL”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.

Stage

“THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $30. Seniors $27. Children $20. Based on the book “Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl.” Greenbrier Valley Theatre, 1038 Washington St. E., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-3838.

“MATILDA: THE MUSICAL”: 8 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors and children 12 and under $10. Adapted from the book by Roald Dahl about a young genius who uses her mind to save the day. Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main St., St. Albans. Call 304-721-8896 or visit www.albanartscenter.com.

DEAD FLOWERS CIRCUS SIDESHOW: 10 p.m. Cover $10. Burlesque and sideshow. The Empty Glass, 410 Elizabeth St. Call 304-345-3914 or visit www.emptyglass.com.

Fairs/festivals

MOTHMAN FESTIVAL: Point Pleasant. Kickstart for the Festival, which includes live music, guest speakers, tours and cosplay. Costs vary. Some portions are free, while others, like admission to the Mothman Museum, charge a small fee. Call 304-812-5211 or visit mothmanfestival.com.

BARBOURSVILLE FALL FEST: 5 p.m. Free. Barboursville. Call 304-733-1500.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, September 20, 2019

Barton, Richard - 3 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

Birthisel, Avis - 11 a.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Call, Denver - Noon, Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Dearien, Tommie - Noon, Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Fletcher, Joanna - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Keeney, Steven - 2 p.m., Keith Full Gospel Church, Keith.

May, Rosa - 2 p.m., Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Morris, Linda - 1 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Parsons, Harry - 11 a.m., Ellyson Mortuary Inc., Glenville.

Pauley, Clarence - 10 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Pino, Patricia - 11 a.m., Bradley FreeWill Baptist Church.

Rogers, Marilyn - 11 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, South Charleston.

Satterfield, Kenneth - 5 p.m., Satterfield residence, 1161 Daniels Run Road, Millstone.