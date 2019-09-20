Things to do today: Sept. 20, 2019

Music
OUTLAW COUNTRY BAND: 7 p.m. Cover $5. West Side Jamboree, 211 Tennessee Ave. Call 304-993-7693.
RUFF CUT COUNTRY AND PHIL MOLES: 7 p.m. Adults $5. Children 12 and under free. Elk River Community Center, 1078 Main St., Elkview. Call 304-965-3722.
CARLENE CARTER: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $20 and $25. Daughter of June Carter Cash and Carl Smith. Elk River Community Center, 1078 Main St., Elkview. Call 304-965-3722.
DANIELLE AND STEVE: 7:30 p.m. Free. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylorbooks.com.
FENCED IN BLUEGRASS: 7:30 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors $12. Children 12 and under $5. Mountaineer Opry, Cabell County 4-H Camp, Barboursville. Call 304-743-5749.
THE SETTLEMENT: 8 p.m. Free. The Lost Paddle, Ace Adventure Resort, Concho Road, Oak Hill. Call 304-469-2651.
TROMBONE SHORTY AND ORLEANS AVENUE: 7:30 p.m. Creative Arts Center, West Virginia University. Tickets are available at 304-293-7469 or through ticketmaster.com.
Film
“SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME”: 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D Street, South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
“THE FAREWELL”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
Stage
“THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $30. Seniors $27. Children $20. Based on the book “Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl.” Greenbrier Valley Theatre, 1038 Washington St. E., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-3838.
“MATILDA: THE MUSICAL”: 8 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors and children 12 and under $10. Adapted from the book by Roald Dahl about a young genius who uses her mind to save the day. Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main St., St. Albans. Call 304-721-8896 or visit www.albanartscenter.com.
DEAD FLOWERS CIRCUS SIDESHOW: 10 p.m. Cover $10. Burlesque and sideshow. The Empty Glass, 410 Elizabeth St. Call 304-345-3914 or visit www.emptyglass.com.
Fairs/festivals
MOTHMAN FESTIVAL: Point Pleasant. Kickstart for the Festival, which includes live music, guest speakers, tours and cosplay. Costs vary. Some portions are free, while others, like admission to the Mothman Museum, charge a small fee. Call 304-812-5211 or visit mothmanfestival.com.
BARBOURSVILLE FALL FEST: 5 p.m. Free. Barboursville. Call 304-733-1500.