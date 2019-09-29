Things to do today: Sept. 29, 2019

Music
MOUNTAIN STAGE: 7 p.m. Advance tickets $20. Day of the show $30. With The Steel Wheels, Amy Speace, Kieran Kane and more. Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E. www.mountainstage.org.
“OVERCOMER”: 3 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
OUTSPOKEN SHORT FILM & DISCUSSION: 4 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Appalachian Queer Film Festival 2019. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
“BEFORE YOU KNOW IT”: 7 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Appalachian Queer Film Festival 2019. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
Fairs/festivals
ANNUAL GREEK FESTIVAL: 11 a.m to 4 p.m. Free admission. St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 701 11th Ave., Huntington. Call 304-522-7890.
MOUNTAIN STATE FOREST FESTIVAL: Elkins. Features “The Strongest Man in the Forest” competition, chili cookoff, live entertainment, crafts and more. Visit forestfestival.com for complete schedule.
KANAWHA TRAIL CLUB HIKE: 1:30 p.m., Barboursville City Park’s River Trail, Part 2. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. Hike is an easy, rolling 4-mile-hike along a river.