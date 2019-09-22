Things to do today: Sept. 22, 2019

Music
DAVID BRIGGS: 3 p.m. Adults $10. Pipesounds concert. Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane.
MOUNTAIN STAGE: 7 p.m. Advance tickets $30. Day of the show $35. With Nick Lowe & Los Straightjackets, Patty Griffin and more. Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd E. mountainstage.org.
Film
“SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME”: 2 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D Street, South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
Stage
“MATILDA: THE MUSICAL”: 2 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors and children 12 and under $10. Adapted from the book by Roald Dahl about a young genius who uses her mind to save the day. Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main St., St. Albans. Call 304-721-8896 or visit www.albanartscenter.com.
Etc
KANAWHA TRAIL CLUB HIKE: 1:30 p.m., Kanawha State Forest’s Johnson Hollow, Middle Ridge and a new trail. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street across from Sherwin Williams. Regroup at Johnson Hollow. The hike is approximately 4 miles with a long climb up Johnson Hollow Trail and then rolling hills.