Things to do today: Sept. 22, 2019

Music

DAVID BRIGGS: 3 p.m. Adults $10. Pipesounds concert. Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane.

MOUNTAIN STAGE: 7 p.m. Advance tickets $30. Day of the show $35. With Nick Lowe & Los Straightjackets, Patty Griffin and more. Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd E. mountainstage.org.

Film

“SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME”: 2 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D Street, South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.

Stage

“MATILDA: THE MUSICAL”: 2 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors and children 12 and under $10. Adapted from the book by Roald Dahl about a young genius who uses her mind to save the day. Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main St., St. Albans. Call 304-721-8896 or visit www.albanartscenter.com.

Etc

KANAWHA TRAIL CLUB HIKE: 1:30 p.m., Kanawha State Forest’s Johnson Hollow, Middle Ridge and a new trail. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street across from Sherwin Williams. Regroup at Johnson Hollow. The hike is approximately 4 miles with a long climb up Johnson Hollow Trail and then rolling hills.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, September 22, 2019

Browning, Thelma - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Cooper, Corey- 2 p.m., Henson & Kitchen Funeral Mortuary, Huntington.

Pennington, Connie- 2 p.m., White Cemetery, Danese. 

Waybright, Gerald- 3:30 p.m., Pickens Cemetery, Pickens. 

Young, Susan- 3 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield. 