Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220517-gm-three

“Three Things” returns with a businessman, an artist and a strongman.

 Courtesy photo

FestivALL presents Season 7 Episode 4 of the speaker series, “Three Things: My First, My Favorite, My Future,” at the Clay Center Sculpture Garden at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Hosted by Jeff Shirley, the evening will include talks by artist Laura Alvis, business owner Vince Gorby, and strongman Phil Pfister.

Each month, the Three Things series showcases three West Virginians who share insights into their personal stories.

Admission is $10.

Tags

Recommended for you