FestivALL presents Season 7 Episode 4 of the speaker series, "Three Things: My First, My Favorite, My Future," at the Clay Center Sculpture Garden at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.Hosted by Jeff Shirley, the evening will include talks by artist Laura Alvis, business owner Vince Gorby, and strongman Phil Pfister.Each month, the Three Things series showcases three West Virginians who share insights into their personal stories.Admission is $10.