Tickets for the Charleston Light Opera Guild’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Putting it Together” go on sale Wednesday.
The special show is part of FestivALL and will be presented in the Clay Center’s outdoor Susan Runyan Maier Sculpture Garden at 8 p.m. June 17-20 and June 24-27.
“Putting it Together” features the songs of Broadway icon Stephen Sondheim in a musical review with a plot.
Seating is general admission and all tickets are $20. Tickets for seating in pods of two and four should be purchased at the same time. Seating will begin one half-hour before the show begins.
COVID-19 health protocols, including face masks and social distancing, will be observed.
For more information, call 304-561-3570, visit the Clay Center box office or go online at www.theclaycenter.org.