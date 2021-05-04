The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Putting it Together

(From left) Rudi Arrowood, Cedrick Farmer, Christa Navy, Chris Terpening, and (center front) Jacob Fleck star in Charleston Light Opera Guild's production of "Putting it Together." The show opens June17 at the Clay Center.

 Courtesy photo

Tickets for the Charleston Light Opera Guild’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Putting it Together” go on sale Wednesday.

The special show is part of FestivALL and will be presented in the Clay Center’s outdoor Susan Runyan Maier Sculpture Garden at 8 p.m. June 17-20 and June 24-27.

“Putting it Together” features the songs of Broadway icon Stephen Sondheim in a musical review with a plot.

Seating is general admission and all tickets are $20. Tickets for seating in pods of two and four should be purchased at the same time. Seating will begin one half-hour before the show begins.

COVID-19 health protocols, including face masks and social distancing, will be observed.

For more information, call 304-561-3570, visit the Clay Center box office or go online at www.theclaycenter.org.

Tags

Recommended for you