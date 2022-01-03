'Trolls Live' comes to Charleston Feb. 12-13 Staff reports Jan 3, 2022 45 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The world of Trolls comes alive Saturday, Feb. 12 and Sunday, Feb. 13 at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium for “Trolls Live!”The family show is a colorful celebration of everything Troll, with music, dance, glitter and more.“Trolls Live!” will be presented at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Feb. 12 and at noon on Feb. 13.Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and start at $15. To purchase tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News top story St. Albans app now alerts residents 'Trolls Live' comes to Charleston Feb. 12-13 Chuck Landon: Thompson still making MU proud top story Marshall football: Herd QB Grant Wells announces intent to transfter Prep football: Donnie Mays leaving South Charleston to be new Hurricane coach Dante Stills, Josh Chandler-Semedo staying, Jackie Matthews departing Zeroing in, part II: What has to improve for WVU football in 2022 Thweatt to portal, eases WVU player crunch Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 3, 2022 Daily Mail WV YWCA Women of Achievement to be recognized at February luncheon ceremony Robert Saunders: Slouching towards 2022 Carver students add new sparkle to Coonskin holiday displays Kathleen M. Jacobs: Christmases past, present and yet to come Susan Johnson: From the recipe box to Boxing Day