Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The world of Trolls comes alive Saturday, Feb. 12 and Sunday, Feb. 13 at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium for “Trolls Live!”

The family show is a colorful celebration of everything Troll, with music, dance, glitter and more.

“Trolls Live!” will be presented at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Feb. 12 and at noon on Feb. 13.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and start at $15. To purchase tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Recommended for you