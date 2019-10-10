Tsubasacon makes the move to Charleston for 2019

This weekend, FestivALL Fall isn’t the only game in town for Charleston. Tsubasacon, an anime/cosplay and gaming convention opens Friday at the Charleston Coliseum.
For the last 13 years, the 16-year-old convention has been held in Huntington, but organizer David Richmond is hoping to make Charleston its new, permanent home.
He said, “We’re trying to go bigger.”
To draw in that larger audience, Richmond said, the convention had expanded what it offered in Huntington — bigger name guests like Mary Elizabeth, a voice director and actress best known for her work in “Ghost in the Shell.”
“But it’s not just anime and cosplay,” Richmond said. “We have a lot more video games — twenty different gaming consoles for people to try. We’ve got Japanese arcade games from Tokyo Attack and a Pachinko Parlor.”
The Japanese games alone, he said, were worth a look.
“Japanese arcade games are more advanced than what you see here,” he said. “They have interesting interfaces, more rhythm games and it’s just pretty awesome.”
For fans of tabletop games like “Dungeons & Dragons,” “Pathfinder” or “Warhammer,” Richmond said there were plenty of games for them jump into, along with popular collectible card games like “Yu-Gi-Oh” and “Magic: the Gathering.”
Tsubasacon will also have an escape room to challenge attendees — free to convention attendees.
Richmond said there was a lot to see and that most people should be able to find something worth their time.
“We’re not just anime and cartoons. We’re a pop culture convention,” he said.