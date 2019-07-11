Twins of Evil in Huntington

The “Twins of Evil,” Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie invade Huntington Friday night with their “Hell Never Dies” tour at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena.
The two have been part of the American music scene since the early 1990s and are individually known for a wide variety of songs and some controversy around their appearance, stage shows or song lyrics.
Some of Manson’s hits include “The Beautiful People,” “The Dope Show,” and “Kill4Me.” He has also had success with cover songs like The Eurythmic’s “Sweet Dreams,” Depeche Mode’s “Personal Jesus” and Soft Cell’s “Tainted Love.”
Zombie is best known for songs like “Dragula,” “Superbeast” and “American Witch.”
He’s also directed several films including a remake of “Halloween,” “The Devil’s Rejects” and “The Lords of Salem.”
Tickets start at $39.50 and are available through ticketmaster.