The COVID-19 pandemic may have derailed the traditional Vandalia Gathering this spring, but the state Division of Culture and History did name Vandalia Award winners for 2021 and honored the winners of last year’s canceled event.
The Vandalia Award is West Virginia’s highest folklife honor, and is presented each year during the Vandalia Gathering. Recipients embody the spirit of the state's folk heritage, and are recognized for their lifetime contribution to the state and its culture.
This year’s award winners were The Augusta Heritage Center, in Randolph County, and Kanawha County’s Patricia Cowdery.
Since 1973, The Augusta Heritage Center at Davis & Elkins College has offered workshops in music, craft, dance and folklore, highlighting and celebrating traditional arts.
Cowdery has been a driving force behind developing festivals and programs for the state, including the Vandalia Gathering and the West Virginia String Band Music Festival.
Last year’s recipients were Bill Hairston of Kanawha County and Dr. Ron Stollings from Boone County.
Hairston is a familiar face at the Vandalia Gathering. A storyteller and old-time musician, Hairston has participated in every Vandalia Gathering since its inception in 1977, and is the coordinator for the West Virginia Liar’s Contest.
Stollings, who also serves as a state senator, has long been an advocate and promoter of old-time music and culture. He received the 2010 Governor’s Arts Folk Arts Award in recognition for his love of old-time music and dedication to the preserving it.